Netflix previews ‘Ma Rainey’ and Boseman’s final performance
NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix on Monday previewed George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis’ powerhouse blues singer.
The film, shot last year, was already one of the year’s most anticipated, coming as the next chapter in Denzel Washington’s ongoing project to turn Wilson’s plays into films, following 2016’s Oscar-winning “Fences.” But since the unexpected death in August of 43-year-old Boseman from colon cancer, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has taken on a elegiac aura. Boseman’s performance has been said to be among the finest of his career, and the scenes previewed Monday only reinforced that notion.
Set in Chicago 1927, Davis stars as Ma Rainey, a fiery singer known as the “Mother of the Blues.” Boseman plays Levee, an ambitious trumpeter aiming to launch himself with his own updated versions of Ma Rainey’s songs.
“Levee got to be Levee!” exclaims Boseman, as Levee, in a passionate monologue. “And he don’t need nobody messing with him about the white man, ‘cause you don’t know nothing about me. You don’t know Levee. You don’t know nothing about what blood I got! What kind of heart I got beating here!”
The event Monday, presented by video conference, included a band, in masks, performing music from the film scored by Branford Marsalis. Netflix, which will debut it Dec. 18 on the streaming service, is expected to push “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for Academy Awards consideration, particularly Davis and Boseman. (Wilson, himself, was the last person to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination in 2016, 11 year after his death, for the “Fences” script.)
Wolfe said Boseman “put his entire being into the part.” Davis described Boseman as unusually egoless. At the time of filming, Boseman was coming off the massive success of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther.”
“Not to compete with Chadwick’s mother but Chadwick is my baby,” said Davis, who played Boseman’s mother in the James Brown biopic “Get on Up.” “Chadwick was just an artist. That’s just who he was.”
“He loved it. He demanded it. He demanded it in every single way,” added Davis, who like most wasn’t aware of Boseman’s illness during the shoot. “For someone so young it was incredible to watch that level of not mistaking your presence for the event.”
Veteran TV executive Channing Dungey jumps to Warner Bros.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran TV industry executive Channing Dungey was named chairman of the Warner Bros. Television Group after tenures at ABC and Netflix in which she shepherded hit series including “Scandal.”
Dungey, who at ABC in 2016 became the first African American head of a network entertainment division, will succeed veteran Warner executive Peter Roth when he steps down from the post early next year, the company announced Monday.
After an ABC career that spanned 14 years, including as a series development executive, Dungey was hired by Netflix in late 2018 as its vice president for original series. She resigned earlier this month, sparking reports that she was destined for Warner Bros.
While at ABC, Dungey was responsible for shows including “The Good Doctor,” the revival of “American Idol” and the “Roseanne” reboot with Roseanne Barr — canceling the sitcom in 2018 over a racist tweet from Barr that Dungey called “repugnant.”
During Dungey’s tenure at Netflix she worked alongside “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes, among the prominent producers and actors lured to the streaming service with lucrative deals. Dungey oversaw projects including “Away” with Hilary Swank and Octavia Spencer’s “Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam CJ Walker.”
Heard any Biden jokes? Study of late-night comics finds few
NEW YORK (AP) — From the perspective of late-night joke writers, there’s really only one person running for president.
A staggering 97% of the jokes Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon told about the candidates in September targeted President Donald Trump, a study released Monday found.
That’s 455 jokes about Trump and 14 about Democrat Joe Biden, according to the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University. That doesn’t even count 64 jokes made about Trump’s family or administration, the study said.
“When Trump’s onstage, everyone else is blacked out,” said Robert Lichter, communication professor at George Mason.
He’s been studying late-night humor and politics since 1992. Republicans are usually targeted more than Democrats by the comedy writers, but the difference has never been this stark. The closest was the 2016 campaign, when Trump was the punchline for 78% of the jokes to Hillary Clinton’s 22%, the center said.
That’s good news if, like Biden, your goal is to essentially make Trump the central issue in the campaign. It may present a real challenge for the comics if Biden defeats Trump in next month’s election, however.
What will they have to poke fun at?
“I think they will find a way to keep making jokes about Trump, even after he leaves office,” Lichter said.
There’s precedent for that. In 2001, late-night comedians made former President Bill Clinton the subject of more jokes than his successor, George W. Bush, Lichter said.