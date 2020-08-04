McQueen sets 3 premieres at fest
Three original films by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen will debut at the New York Film Festival this year, organizers said Monday. The “12 Years a Slave” director will get the opening night slot for the 1980s-set music romance “Lovers Rock” in addition to two other premieres for films in his anthology series.
McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology is comprised of five films telling stories about London’s West Indian community from the 1960s to the mid-1980s.
“It’s an incredible honor and also very humbling to show three of my films at the New York Film Festival,” McQueen said in a statement. “It’s especially meaningful for me at this particular time to share these stories as a Black man of West Indian heritage.”
The other two films premiering are “Mangrove,” with “Black Panther” actor Letitia Wright, which tells the true story of a group of Black activists called the Mangrove 9 who clashed with police in the 1970s and “Red, White and Blue,” another true story about a man, Leroy Logan, who joins the police to try to inspire change from within. John Boyega stars.
“Steve McQueen is one of the essential artists of our time, and he reaches a new level of mastery with the Small Axe films,” said Dennis Lim, the festival’s programming director.
“These are works of historical drama that speak powerfully and urgently to our present moment of reckoning over police brutality and systemic racism.”
The five films will premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and on BBC One.
Dates haven’t been set for the 58th edition of the New York Film Festival because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but organizers say that specifics will be announced in the coming weeks.
The festival is planning to proceed with outdoor and virtual screenings, and, where possible with safety protocols, indoor screenings too.
Director Chloe Zhao’s “ Nomadland,” with Frances McDormand, was previously announced as a centerpiece screening.
“The Rock” acquires XFL
Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.
The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises.
Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either.
A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.
Taylor Swift nabs 7th No.1 album
NEW YORK (AP) — To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s surprise album “folklore” is dominating the music charts.
Swift’s eighth album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart this week, marking the best first-week sales of the year and giving the pop star her seventh No. 1 title on the chart. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the album sold 846,000 equivalent albums in the U.S. based on a combination of sales and streams.
The last album to sell more units in a single week? Swift’s “Lover” album, released last August.
The success makes Swift, 30, the first artist to have seven different albums sell at least 500,000 albums in a single week. Swift dropped “folklore” in a surprise form, announcing the album’s release a day before it came out on July 24.
It features production and songwriting work from The National’s Aaron Dessner and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.
With 289.85 million on-demand streams of its songs, “folklore” also marks the largest streaming week for an album by a female act this year. Swift is third overall, behind the powerful streaming efforts of Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake.”
“Folklore” was only released digitally, but will be available as a CD on Aug. 7.
The album was sold with a number of merchandise bundles, packaged with cardigans, hoodies, T-shirts, cell phone cases and more. A digital version of “folklore” came with a purchase of one of the merchandise items, counting as an album sale for Swift.