Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and ‘’70s Show’ star, hospitalized
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday.
Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel later told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive as of 10 a.m. PST but was in a poor condition. He had said earlier Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was believed to have died on Sunday.
Pingel said Robert’s partner, Lance O’Brien, told him that he held his wife and she “seemed for him to slip away.”
O’Brien, who’d been unable to see Roberts in the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions, was allowed to visit Sunday for a last goodbye, Pingel said. The actor does not have the virus, he said.
The publicist said he is awaiting further updates on Roberts’ condition.
Multiple media outlets, including the AP, reported Roberts’ death. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that the actor was still alive.
One of Roberts highest profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985’s “A View to a Kill.”
Roberts also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as “The Beastmaster” and “Hearts and Armour.” She replaced Shelley Hack in “Charlie’s Angels,” joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as third Angel Julie. She also played comic book heroine Sheena — a female version of the Tarzan story — in a 1984 film.
A new generation of fans saw her on “That ‘70s Show,” playing Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna.
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend
In its second weekend in U.S. theaters, “Wonder Woman 1984” earned an estimated $5.5 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s a 67% drop for the superhero sequel, which is simultaneously playing on 2,151 screens and streaming free for HBO Max subscribers.
“Wonder Woman 1984” has made $28.5 million to date from the U.S., where about 39% of theaters are open and most major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, are closed. Internationally, it added $10.1 million, bringing its global total to $118.5 million.
While $5.5 million would be a terrible second weekend for a $200 million movie in a pre-pandemic world, under the unique circumstances it was enough to top the domestic charts. In second place is Universal’s “The Croods: A New Age,” which saw a 25% increase in ticket sales in its sixth week in theaters. It’s made $34.5 million since it opened at Thanksgiving and is also now available to rent on premium video on demand.
Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” which skipped U.S. theaters and is available for free for Disney+ subscribers, added $16.5 million internationally — a 114% increase from its opening in the same markets last weekend. The film featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey has done particularly well in China, where it more than doubled its opening sum and added $13.7 million this weekend. The studio attributed the gains to strong social media reactions and word of mouth.
Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic “Alien” also opened this weekend through Disney’s 20th Century Studios. It made $75,000 from 505 locations.
Trebek urges support for COVID-19 victims in 1 of last shows
NEW YORK (AP) — In a message taped for what turned out to be his final week as “Jeopardy!” host, Alex Trebek urged the game show’s viewers to honor the season of giving by helping victims of the coronavirus epidemic.
Trebek’s plea aired in the opening moments of the show that aired on Monday.
“We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re going to get there,” he said.
Trebek died November 8 at age 80 of pancreatic cancer but had pre-taped several weeks of shows that have continued to air. Monday’s show began the final week of programs that he left behind.
His last week of shows were originally scheduled to air on Christmas week; two categories of clues on Monday were “December 21” and “Christmas on Broadway.” But to give Trebek’s final week wider exposure, “Jeopardy!” put them off until this week.
The show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday that Trebek was “an absolute warrior” in his last taping sessions.
“He was in enormous pain,” Richards said. “He was, you know, 10 days away from passing away. And you will not sense that in any of these episodes.”
A successor hasn’t been named. Longtime “Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings will be the first of a planned series of guest hosts on episodes that begin appearing next week.
Asked whether Trebek had given any suggestions about a successor, Richards told NBC that “he mentioned a couple of names but he wanted to stay out of that ... No one is going to replace him, and he knew that.”