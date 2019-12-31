In this Dec. 3 photo, Britain’s Princess Anne talks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace, as NATO leaders gather to mark 70 years of the alliance, in London. According to official records, prominent members of the royal family worked on average 84.5 days, a third of the 253 working days in 2019. The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, was the hardest working royal for the second year in a row, working a total of 167 days.