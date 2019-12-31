Princess Anne is hardest working royal
LONDON (AP) — Being a member of the British royal family isn’t the easiest job on earth, if TV shows and movies provide accurate pictures. But how much do the royals work?
According to official records, prominent members of the royal family worked an average of 84.5 days this year, or about a third of the 253 working days in the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne, was the hardest-working royal for at least the third year in a row, putting in a total of 167 days.
Heir to the throne Prince Charles came in second with 125 days of official duties.
The 93-year-old queen herself worked 67 days, four more than in 2018.
The figures were compiled and published Monday by Britain’s Press Association. Details of the monarchy’s official engagements are recorded in the Court Circular, a daily list of the events attended by the queen and her family.
However, some royal family members carry out private engagements that support their public work, which may not be included in this list.
For instance, the queen, now in the 68th year of her reign, receives a red box of official correspondence every day no matter where she is in the world.
The member of the royal family who is second in line to inherit the throne, Prince William, worked 74 days in the past 12 months. His wife, Kate, worked 58 days.
The couple’s duties included a tour of Pakistan, supporting the queen during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. in June and spending time on their own charitable projects.
The nine most prominent members of the royal family (the queen, Charles, William, Kate, Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan) worked 761 days put together.
The amount of time senior royals spent working in 2019 may have been affected by this year being a little “bumpy” for the family, as the queen admitted in her televised Christmas day address to Britain.
Prince Philip, the queen’s 98-year-old husband, was involved in a car accident. Harry and Meghan spoke about their struggles living in the public eye. Prince Andrew gave a disastrous television interview about his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew worked 90 days this year before he retired from public duties following a overwhelming criticism after his interview on the BBC’s Newsnight program.
Meghan worked the fewest days, 31. She spent time on maternity leave following the birth in May of her and Harry’s first child, Archie.
Houston rapper injured in drive-by shooting
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston rapper is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting that killed two other people during the filming of a music video.
Twenty-year-old rapper Cashout Ace, born Miguel Guajardo, was among nine people shot, the Houston Chronicle reports. Two people were killed and at least seven others were injured.
The sheriff’s office said the group was ambushed in the parking lot of an industrial warehouse Friday night. The two people who were killed were 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzales and and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez.
Gonzalez was hired to film the video and did not know Guajardo personally, according to Gonzalez’s mother, Gloria Gonzalez.
She described her son as someone who had passion and a gift for photography and videography.
“All who knew him would agree that he was a great young man that had so much to offer to this world,” Gonzalez said.
Guajardo’s mother, Eliza Guajardo, said her son has been pursuing rap as a career for about a year and a half. She said she can’t think of why he would be targeted.
“We don’t know if there were other people who didn’t want him to be successful or who had any animosity,” she said.
The other wounded victims included some of Miguel Guajardo’s friends.
”A Small Town” slick fantasy
“A Small Town,” Mysterious Press, by Thomas Perry
As Thomas Perry’s new thriller opens, little Weldon, Colo., is still reeling from a brilliantly planned escape from a federal prison on the outskirts of town.
More than 1,000 hardened criminals killed the warden and most of the guards, raided the prison arsenal and burst out to pillage the community. Overwhelming the local police, they broke into houses, killed and raped families, set fire to buildings, and tried to escape in stolen cars.
Most were promptly rounded up by state and federal authorities, but two years later, the 12 inmates who planned the prison break are still on the loose. The FBI has made no progress tracking them down, so the mayor of Weldon takes matters into his own hands.
He places Detective Leah Hawkins, a 6-foot-2-inch former basketball star, “on sabbatical,” ostensibly to study ways to modernize the local police department, and gives her access to funds from a million-dollar federal grant designated for that purpose. But Leah, whose lover was among those murdered in the rampage, has a secret assignment. Her task, which she willingly accepts, is to track down the fugitives and gun them all down.
Perry’s “A Small Town” is a slick, somewhat predictable revenge fantasy that combines the grim ambiance of Fox TV’s “Prison Break” with the vigilante violence of the John Wick movie franchise.
Leah proves to be both a brilliant detective and a cunning predator. Starting with a few vague clues, she roams the country alone from Florida to New York, hunting the men who did her people wrong.
When she finds them, she shows no mercy.
Although the plot is far-fetched, readers able to suspend disbelief will find much to admire in Leah’s skill, courage, and determination. The characters, including the villains, are well drawn, and the settings are vividly portrayed.
Perry, the veteran author of 26 other crime novels, spills the story in a torrid pace, and, as usual, his prose is tight and precise throughout.
Monty Python collaborator dies
LONDON (AP) — Comedic writer and actor Neil Innes, who created a Beatles parody group called the Rutles and frequently worked with the members of Monty Python, has died at age 75. his agent confirmed Monday.
Innes died of natural causes Sunday night, agent Nigel Morton said.
A statement released on behalf of his family said: “We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all,” the statement said. “He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain.”
Innes was such a frequent collaborator of the Monty Python troupe that he sometimes was called the “seventh Python.” A musician as well as a writer, he wrote songs for the popular film “Monty Python And The Holy Grail,” appeared in “Life of Brian” and toured the U.K. and Canada with the group.
He was also a member of the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band, later renamed the Bonzo Dog Band.
One of the band’s hit songs, “I’m The Urban Spaceman,” won Innes an Ivor Novello award.
Colleagues posted tributes to Innes on Twitter, including the prominent British actor Mark Gatiss, who fondly wrote “Sweet dreams, sweet idiot.”