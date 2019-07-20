‘Game of Thrones’ cast discusses divisive finale
SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Game of Thrones” may be over but the cast can’t seem to get away from stray coffee cups.
Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Isaac Hempstead Wright and others took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con Friday evening for a goodbye panel and found some waiting at their places.
It was a cheeky reference to the misplaced coffee cup that viewers spotted in an episode of the final season that subsequently went viral. Although the moderator didn’t make them answer for the coffee, actor John Bradley did have to defend himself against the other out-of-place item in the finale: The water bottle by his foot.
“I am right handed. I’ve thought about this very strongly,” Bradley said, making a case that he would have put the bottle on the other side if it was his. “I’m not trying to clear my name, but ... I think I’ve taken enough blame for this one.”
The cast was in good spirits after years of attending Comic-Con and not being able to reveal anything at the panels. Finally they were allowed to talk about things.
The big Hall H audience cheered to find out some of their favorite lines: Williams chose her own character’s battle cry, “Not today,” while Conleth Hill went for his co-star Peter Dinklage’s, “I drink and I know things.”
They also indulged in some fan theories, cleared up some burning questions and speculated about what happens after the finale.
Wright said that he can’t imagine Bran’s new government is a “barrel of laughs.”
“Westeros is probably a surveillance state,” he said.
But perhaps there is more fun happening on the new small council, according to Bradley.
“It basically turns into ‘The Office,’” he said.
Cunningham posited that a spinoff could be called “Better Call Davos.”
As for Arya and her quest to go “west of Westeros,” Williams said, “I’m sure she’s having a wonderful time, like Dora the Explorer minus the bob.”
And Jacob Anderson thinks Grey Worm is off starting a new society with “a Wakanda kind of vibe.”
There was some discussion of the divisiveness of the eighth and final season, although likely not as much as there would have been had showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss been in attendance as originally scheduled.
“Look at the amount of people here,” Hill said, gesturing to the 8,000-some people in Hall H. “We’re very grateful to your fandom over the years ... this is the reality as opposed to the media-led hate campaign.”
Huffman remorseful for role in college case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Felicity Huffman’s co-stars in a new Netflix movie say they found her remorseful about her role in a college admissions scandal.
Actress Angela Bassett said Huffman appears ready to take whatever steps are necessary in her case. Patricia Arquette said she believes Huffman feels terrible about her participation in the case.
Huffman didn’t meet reporters to promote the film “Otherhood.” She pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to a college admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT.
“Nobody is perfect in this world,” Arquette said. “And I do think she’s genuinely sorry.”
In the movie, “Otherhood,” producer Cathy Schulman noted that there are ties binding Huffman’s character to the real-life actress. She said Huffman plays a flawed character, a mother who believes that her own actions can make anything possible for her child.
“The Felicity that I know and love and worked with is a person who has had a hard year experiencing a flaw,” Schulman said. “And we wish you the best. And we don’t feel that it overshadows our film in any way, shape or form because mothering is complicated and we do what we need to do.”
The movie premieres on Netflix on Aug. 2.
Trump to guarantee A$AP Rocky’s bail
BERLIN (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Sweden’s prime minister Saturday about jailed rapper A$AP Rocky and “offered to personally vouch for his bail.”
Trump tweeted that during “a very good call” with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, he also “assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk.” The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has been in custody since early this month over an alleged fight.
Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, the president had said in a Friday tweet that he would intervene to try to free Rocky, whose real name is Rakim May.
“Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!” Trump wrote Saturday after speaking with Lofven.
The prime minister’s press secretary, Toni Eriksson, confirmed hours later that Lofven and Trump had a conversation that “was friendly and respectful and lasted about 20 minutes.”
Lofven “made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts,” Eriksson said in a statement. “He underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”
The two leaders may have a follow-up call, “but nothing has been booked or planned,” she said.