Cokie Roberts, journalist, dies at 75
NEW YORK (AP) — Cokie Roberts, the daughter of politicians and a pioneering journalist who chronicled Washington from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump for NPR and ABC News, died Tuesday of complications from breast cancer. She was 75.
ABC broke into network programming to announce her death and politicians including former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama offered sympathy.
Roberts devoted most of her attention to covering Congress, where her father Hale Boggs was a House majority leader who died in 1972 when his plane went missing over Alaska. Her mother, Lindy Boggs, took over his Louisiana congressional seat and served until 1990, later becoming ambassador to the Vatican.
Roberts co-anchored the ABC Sunday political show “This Week” with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002. She was most proud professionally of a series of books about women in Washington. “We Are Our Mother’s Daughters” was about the changing roles and relationships of women. She also wrote two books with her husband, Steven Roberts, about marriage and an interfaith family.
“Cokie Roberts was a trailblazer who forever transformed the role of women in the newsroom and in our history books,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “Over five decades of celebrated journalism, Cokie shone a powerful light on the unsung women who built our nation, but whose stories had long gone untold.”
Roberts, who earned her nickname because her brother couldn’t pronounce “Corinne,” grew up primarily in Bethesda, Maryland. She attended Wellesley College, and met her future husband at a conference for student leaders.
“Journalism just kind of happened to me,” she said in a 2018 interview with the Television Academy. “It wasn’t anything I had planned to do.”
But she got her start at a newsletter, worked in local news and filed stories for CBS News from Greece when her husband was stationed there as a correspondent. She was bitten by the bug.
Settling back in Washington in the mid-1970s, she was hired to cover Congress for National Public Radio. Again, it wasn’t in the game plan — politics felt like treading familiar ground in a way that didn’t interest her — but her background enabled her to understand how Congress worked in a way few outsiders could. And it gave her time to spend with her mother outside of Sunday dinner.
In those days it wasn’t unusual for a senator to lean in and put a hand on her knee.
“I would just sort of pick it up and put it on the table say, “I think this belongs to you,’” she recalled. “It’s remarkable how long that went on.”
Roberts “grew up instinctively understanding the ground she would cover as a journalist, and she used her insider knowledge for the public good,” said veteran Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. “She asked tough questions and formed solid opinions that made journalists and newsmakers in Washington lean in whenever she shared her thoughts.”
Obama said Roberts was a role model for women at a time the journalism profession was still dominated by men, and was a constant over 40 years of a shifting media landscape and changing world.
His predecessor, former President George W. Bush, and his wife, Laura, called Roberts a talented, tough and fair reporter.
Newsman Sander Vanocur dies at 91
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sander Vanocur, who for decades covered the biggest moments in U.S. politics for NBC and ABC news, has died.
Chris Vanocur tells The Associated Press his father died Monday night in Santa Barbara, California. He was 91.
As national political correspondent at NBC in the 1960s, Vanocur covered conventions, elections and assassinations during some of the most momentous years in American history.
He was a questioner at the first debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960 and went on to cover Kennedy’s administration from the White House.
He also reported on Vietnam and civil rights, including a lengthy one-on-one interview with Martin Luther King, Jr.
Vanocur also interviewed Robert F. Kennedy two days before he was assassinated in Los Angeles in 1968.
Alex Trebek says he’s in chemotherapy
NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s had a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy again.
Trebek told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that after a short period of optimism when he stopped chemotherapy, his “numbers shot up” and doctors ordered him back on the treatment.
The 79-year-old game show host announced in March that he had pancreatic cancer. But he hasn’t missed a day on the show, which tapes episodes in advance.
Trebek said his goals for the summer were to get his strength and hair back, and his progress on both fronts was dismal. There have been no changes to this season’s taping and production schedule, producer Sony Pictures Television said. Trebek is taping the Tournament of Champions shows Tuesday and Wednesday as planned. Those episodes, with last season’s star James Holzhauer among the 15 contestants, will air Nov. 4-15.