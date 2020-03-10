Harry, Meghan do last royal event
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey, joining Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain’s royal family Monday for an annual Commonwealth Day service.
The televised event was expected to be the last time the couple works alongside the entire Windsor clan before Harry and Meghan fly off into self-imposed exile in North America. The pomp-filled observance featured no hand-shaking, apparently because of the new coronavirus.
The service ended the two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of the royal family and into a world where they will have to earn a living. It’s uncharted territory for the House of Windsor, which only has the messy abdication of Edward VIII in 1936 as a guide to the potential pitfalls.
“(The Windsors) have lost a major attraction for the future,’’ said Pauline Maclaran, co-author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.”
The Commonwealth service is a major event on the royal calendar, largely because the 93-year-old monarch has embraced the organization for much of her life. She became head of the network of 54 countries in 1952 when she was 26.
Elizabeth has long considered supporting good relations among Commonwealth members to be her own particular political project, said Philip Murphy, the director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the School of Advanced Study at the University of London.
“It’s not just what a lot of people would call Imperial nostalgia — a yearning for the good old days of the Raj,’’ Murphy said. “The queen has always embraced an evolving Commonwealth and supported the notion of Britain as a multiracial country because it is part of a multiracial Commonwealth.’’
Harry and Meghan were ushered to their seats before the monarch’s arrival instead of awaiting the queen and walking through the church with her as they did last year. In a change from the order of service, Prince William and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, also didn’t take part in the traditional procession of the queen, making the outgoing royals’ absence less glaring.
The queen gave Harry and Meghan the titles Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Starting at the end of this month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles as they pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.
The couple are expected to earn their keep at least partly through speaking engagements, which can net as much as $400,000 per event for the most sought after speakers such as former U.S. President Barack Obama. They’ve already had at least one speaking engagement, at a JPMorgan investment conference last month in Florida, but it isn’t known whether they were paid or how much.
Among the things they may have to pay for is security after the Canadian government said it wouldn’t cover the cost of the couple’s security detail once they step back from royal duties.
Creator of black female sleuth, dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning mystery writer Barbara Neely, who created the first black female sleuth series in mainstream American publishing, died March 2 after a brief illness, according to her publisher, Brash Books. She was 78.
Neely is perhaps best known for her four-book Blanche White series, which had at its center a nomadic amateur detective and domestic worker who uses the invisibility inherent to her job as an advantage in pursuit of the truth.
“I realized the mystery genre was perfect to talk about serious subjects,” she told Ms. Magazine in 2000, “and it could carry the political fiction I wanted to write.”
Neely was named the 2020 Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America. In announcing the honor last year, the association described Neely as “a groundbreaking author” who “tackles tough social issues with an unflinching eye and a wry sense of humor.”
The Blanche White series includes 1992’s “Blanche on the Lam,” 1994’s “Blanche Among the Talented Tenth,” 1998’s “Blanche Cleans Up” and 2000’s “Blanche Passes Go.” They push past mystery into political and social commentary, like tackling violence against women, racism, class boundaries and sexism. “If Toni Morrison wrote murder mysteries, they would probably read a bit like Barbara Neely’s,” the women’s general-interest website Bustle said in 2015.
Her White had an uncommon eye for detail and interpretation. Early in “Blanche Among the Talented Tenth,” White sees a magazine picture and thinks something is amiss. “It wasn’t natural for a picture of black people in a public place to all be the same complexion, unless somebody wanted it that way.”
“Blanche on the Lam” won the Agatha Award, Anthony Award, and the Macavity Award for best first novel, as well as the Go on Girl! Award from Black Women’s Reading Club. Her series has been translated into several languages including French, Czech, German and Japanese. She was included in 2012’s “100 American Crime Writers” by Steven Powell.
“She was an inspiration, a trailblazer and a remarkable talent and voice whose loss is deeply felt,” Mystery Writers of America said in a statement following her death. “Her talent and memory will live on forever in her wonderful books.”
Neely was born in 1941 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned her master’s degree. She worked on behalf of women released from prison and as a radio producer. She also had positions at the Institute of Social Research and was executive director of Women for Economic Justice.
Neely published her first short story, “Passing the Word” in the magazine Essence in 1981. It took her more than a decade to become an established author. Her other works include “Among the Talented Tenth: A Novel.”