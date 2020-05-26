Singer thown out of bar, arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.
Wallen, 27, was arrested Saturday night after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville, news outlets reported.
Wallen said on Twitter that he and some friends were “horse-playing” after a few bar stops.
“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” Wallen tweeted. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”
Wallen’s hits include “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.” He competed on “The Voice” in 2014 and co-wrote songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.
Reality show star dies at 22 in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — Hana Kimura, a Japanese pro-wrestler who appeared in the latest series of the popular reality show “Terrace House,” has died. She was 22.
Her organization Stardom Wrestling confirmed Kimura’s death on Saturday. It said details are still largely unknown and the group was cooperating in an investigation, and asked her fans to be respectful.
“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the organization said in a statement.
Kimura was found dead at her home, Japanese media said.
Kimura became the target of massive bullying on social media over her role on the “Terrace House” show on Netflix, which involves three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.
In her latest Instagram posting Friday, she published a photo of herself and her cat, with a message saying “Goodbye.” Another posting carried a message “I love you, live long and happy. I’m sorry.”
Her death has triggered a wave of messages on social media against anonymous bullying and hateful messages.
Kimura, whose mother Kyoko was also a famous pro-wrestler, performed at a sold-out Madison Square Garden event by Japan Pro-Wrestling and U.S. Ring of Honor.
Brian May OK after recent heart attack
LONDON (AP) — Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.”
May said Monday in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting feeling the symptoms of a heart attack. He said he found the experience shocking, because “I thought I was a very healthy guy.”
The 72-year-old said he feels fine now and the procedure was a success. “I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now,” May said.
He thanked his doctors and caregivers. May asked fans to send him congratulations, not sympathy messages.
“I’m incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again,” he said.
His video post details a lengthy health saga this month that included dealing with a compressed nerve that was causing him extreme pain.
The month started with May and Roger Taylor — the remaining members of Queen — teaming up with singer Adam Lambert to release a new version of the band’s “We Are the Champions” to raise money for front line healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
Proceeds from the song benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Merriam-Webster revises entry
Merriam-Webster has updated its entry on “Chinese restaurant syndrome,” a term many Asian Americans saw as antiquated and even racist.
The phrase was previously defined as a legitimate illness brought on by food seasoned with monosodium glutamate but “especially Chinese food.” Merriam-Webster.com said symptoms include numbness of the neck, arms and back as well as headaches and dizziness.
Now, the definition has a detailed disclaimer noting the term as “dated” and “offensive.” It also states research conducted since the so-called syndrome was reported in the 1960s has not found any link between MSG and those symptoms.
It also contains a link to another entry — the more clinical term, “MSG symptom complex.”
Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, confirmed the changes.
“This process is always ongoing, and includes the gathering of evidence and drafting of revisions to be reviewed by specialized and senior editors before being added to a scheduled release of changes,” he said.
He did not say when the revisions were made.
The issue gained attention in January when Ajinomoto, a longtime Japanese producer of MSG seasonings, called on Merriam-Webster to alter its entry. The company hired restaurateur Eddie Huang and “The Real” TV co-host Jeannie Mai for a social media campaign.
MSG comes from glutamate, a common amino acid or protein building block found in food. The Food and Drug Administration says MSG is generally recognized as a safe addition to food. In previous studies with people identifying as sensitive to MSG, researchers found that neither MSG nor a placebo caused consistent reactions, the agency said.