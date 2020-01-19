Azaria to quit voicing Apu on ‘Simpsons’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hank Azaria says he has no plans to continue voicing the character of Apu on “The Simpsons,” according to an industry blog. But that isn’t to say the Indian immigrant convenience store owner Azaria brought alive for 30 years won’t live on.
Producers and Fox Broadcasting Co. wouldn’t confirm to The Associated Press Azaria’s exit or an end to Apu, a recurring character that has drawn criticism for reinforcing racial stereotypes. There was no immediate reply Saturday from Azaria’s publicist.
The actor, who is white, indicated Friday to slashfilm.com that there was no resistance to phasing out his voice.
“We all made the decision together,” Azaria said. “We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and (feel) good about it.”
Apu Nahasapeemapetilon runs the Kwik-E-Mart, a popular convenience store in the animated sitcom’s Springfield. Apu is known for his catchphrase, “Thank you, come again.” Azaria’s first turn as Apu came in the first season’s episode “The Telltale Head” in 1990.
Azaria speculated that among options going forward is transitioning Apu’s voice to an Indian actor.
In 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu put out a documentary, “The Problem with Apu,” that examined the character’s cultural impact. Asked in the film’s aftermath if he had watched the documentary, Azaria said:
“Thank you for asking me. Yes, of course, I did see it, and let me see if I can tell you how I feel about that. The idea that anybody, young or old, past or present, was bullied or teased or worse based on the character of Apu on ‘The Simpsons,’ the voice or any other tropes of the character is distressing,” he said. “And especially in post-9/11 America, the idea that anybody was marginalized based on it or had a hard time was very upsetting to me personally and professionally.”
Paris Hilton reveals private side in film
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Having thrown her life open for years, it’s hard to believe there isn’t much the public doesn’t know about Paris Hilton.
But wait, there is.
The 38-year-old socialite often described as famous for being famous reveals a private side of herself in “This is Paris,” a YouTube Originals documentary premiering in May.
“It’s very emotional this movie, it’s very raw, it’s very authentic,” an unusually somber and admittedly nervous Hilton told a TV critics meeting on Saturday. “It’s basically my entire life.”
In the documentary, she speaks publicly for the first time about incidents from her past and pivotal moments in her life.
Emmy-winning director Alexandra Dean (“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”) initially turned down the project, having gotten her fill of seeing Hilton on countless magazine covers while living in Europe. Dean changed her mind after hearing a particular story described as “heartbreaking trauma” involving Hilton that is revealed in the film.
Hilton herself was reluctant to take a meeting about the project “because I wasn’t ready to show myself.”
Eventually, she agreed and the film crew followed her around the world for a year.
“I talk about things that are very hard to talk about,” Hilton said. “It was an amazing experience, but also very scary. Watching the film for the first time, I was like, ‘Can we cut that out?’ I was freaking out but they have total control over the whole film.”
The documentary addresses the time a teen-aged Hilton spent at a residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally troubled youth in Utah.
Hilton’s only sister, Nicky Rothschild, rarely gives interviews but agreed to participate. Their mother, Kathy Hilton, also appears.
“There’s so many ‘yes’ people around and Nicky always tells me the truth,” Hilton said. “She’s my best friend and my other half.”
At times, Hilton comes off as lonely in private even as her public image portrays her as the life of every party and club she works as a DJ. She also describes herself as shy “which most people won’t believe either,” she said.
“Growing up in Hollywood, it’s very hard to trust people because you don’t know what their intentions are,” she said. “I’ve definitely been betrayed many times in my life. Going through so much, it’s made me the strong person I am today. I don’t know that I’ll fully trust, but I’m really lucky in my life that I now have people in my circle that I really do.”
Hilton still feels the effects of the dumb blonde persona she employed in “The Simple Life,” the reality show that shot her and Nicole Richie to fame starting in 2003.
“I was in on the joke. People thought that’s who I really was,” Hilton said. “I’ve been judged on a character that I created at the beginning of my career and now I feel like it’s really time that people see who the real Paris is.”
Film about Jeffery Epstein to air
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An investigative documentary about Jeffrey Epstein and how the millionaire sex offender avoided scrutiny is coming to Lifetime.
The four-hour film, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” will air this summer, the cable channel said Saturday.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. The financier had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In lawsuits, women say the abuse spanned decades.
In announcing the documentary at a TV critics meeting, Lifetime said it was building on the success of influential projects including “Surviving R. Kelly.”
The R&B superstar, who had been followed by allegations of sexual abuse against minors for years, drew new attention from authorities after Lifetime’s six-part series aired in January 2019. It included testimonials by alleged victims.
Kelly is facing charges on a variety of crimes in three states, and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago and New York of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls, and not guilty to a Minnesota charge of offering a teenager money to take off her clothes and dance.