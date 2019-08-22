Cyrus denies cheating rumors
NEW YORK (AP) — Miley Cyrus denied rumors Thursday that she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
In stream-of-consciousness mode, the pop star concluded : “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”
Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, were on again, off again for 10 years but were married just seven months ago. He filed for divorce on Wednesday , citing irreconcilable differences.
Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, the estranged partner of Brody Jenner, were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month. Cyrus didn’t mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.
“There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus tweeted. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”
Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled, adding:
“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”
Texas county cuts ties with ‘Live PD’
GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A television production company behind a law enforcement reality TV show is no longer welcome to film in a Texas county after prosecutors and attorneys complained about a lack of access to potential evidence gathered by film crews.
Williamson County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to discontinue its contract with Big Fish Entertainment, which produces “Live PD.” The show must stop filming on county property in 30 days.
The county’s sheriff’s department made its debut on the A&E Network show in November.
Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and some defense attorneys had criticized the contract that gave Big Fish Entertainment the rights to all the video and allowed the company to destroy footage — potential evidence — within 30 days.
“I had always assumed that the footage was available if someone wanted to get it,” Dick said. “I didn’t realize that apparently the footage is being destroyed.”
An attorney representing the sheriff’s office said the “Live PD” crews have no legal obligation to preserve the video.
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said Wednesday that he was disappointed with the commissioners’ vote, and that the county has benefited from the show through recruitment, community engagement and transparency.
Big Fish expressed disappointment that the show “became embroiled in Williamson County politics.”
“We thank the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the community for their participation and wish everyone of Williamson County the best, as we shift our attention to the many other agencies around the country asking to work with ‘Live PD,’” the statement said.
But others have said the show portrays the county in a negative light.
Neitha Engert, a resident, said she was happy the commissioners didn’t renew the contract.
“We are ruining people’s lives by seeing them on their weakest day, and that doesn’t need to be broadcast,” Engert said.
This sentiment has been underscored elsewhere. Police departments in Connecticut, Oklahoma and Ohio also decided to renew their contracts with the show. Some local government leaders concluded the national spotlight on criminal activity overshadowed the positive things happening in their hometowns.
Peppa Pig’s new owner is Hasbro
NEW YORK (AP) — Hasbro is going whole hog on Peppa Pig.
The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces “Peppa Pig,” ‘’PJ Masks” and other animated shows for preschoolers.
“Peppa Pig,” which stars a pink cartoon pig with a British accent, airs worldwide and is translated into over 40 languages.
Hasbro Inc., based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, says the deal will help it turn more of its toy brands into shows or movies. Many of its brands, including My Little Pony and Transformers, already appear in TV shows and movies.
The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.