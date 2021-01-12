Harris team says it was blindsided by Vogue cover
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has landed on the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine, but her team says there’s a problem: the shot of the country’s soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn’t what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.
Instead of the powder blue power suit Harris wore for her cover shoot, the first African American woman elected vice president is instead seen in more casual attire and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she sometimes wore on the campaign trail.
Harris’ team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late Saturday, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. Harris’ office declined comment and the person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity.
In a statement, Vogue said it went with the more informal image of Harris for the cover because the photo captured her “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”
But the magazine said it released both images as digital magazine covers to “respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward.”
Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, posed in the light blue suit in front of a gold backdrop for the magazine’s cover. She also posed, more casually dressed in slacks, a blazer and sneakers in front of a pink and green background, for photos that were planned for inside the magazine, the person said. Pink and green are the colors of Harris’ college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Vogue has released both images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible’s print edition.
The person with knowledge of the negotiations said Harris’ team has expressed to Vogue its disappointment over the magazine’s decision.
The cover also generated outrage on social media as posters expressed disappointment in how the magazine decided to present the nation’s first female vice president on its cover.
Harris is set to be sworn in as vice president on Jan. 20.
Fox News shuffles daytime lineup; CNN makes changes
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is shuffles its daytime lineup and adding a new hourlong opinion show at 7 p.m. Eastern to replace that hour’s current anchor, Martha MacCallum.
Both Fox and CNN announced lineup changes Monday, as is often the case for news organizations with a new president about to take power. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Fox’s John Roberts are among those taking on new roles.
Starting next Monday, Fox’s 7 p.m. hour will be led by a rotating group of opinion hosts, with a permanent host to be named later. For years, first with Shepard Smith and then with MacCallum, Fox has stressed news instead of opinion in that hour.
Yet MacCallum, who had been comfortably ahead in the ratings, has slipped behind both MSNBC and CNN at 7 p.m. since the election, the Nielsen company said. That’s also when Newsmax has seen its greatest success with a strongly pro-Trump show hosted by Greg Kelly.
In fact, Newsmax issued a statement that its improved daytime and 7 p.m. ratings since the election has triggered changes at Fox.
“The Fox is on the run,” Newsmax said.
Fox denied that Newsmax had anything to do with its moves, and pointed to a quote from an October article that said schedule changes were being considered. While Newsmax has sharply increased its audience since the election, with viewers spurred on by President Donald Trump, Fox routinely has more than triple Newsmax’s viewers.
Still, there’s been a dramatic change in Fox’s daytime position.
During the first three months of 2020, Fox’s average of 2.1 million viewers during the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekday hours was essentially equal to CNN and MSNBC combined, Nielsen said. Since the election, CNN has averaged 1.92 million viewers in those daytime hours, with Fox and MSNBC both at 1.53 million.
Roberts, Fox’s White House correspondent during the Trump administration, will co-anchor a daily news show from 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern, with Sandra Smith starting Monday, Fox said. Bill Hemmer is moving back to mornings, co-hosting a two-hour “America’s Newsroom” with Dana Perino at 9 a.m.
MacCallum is taking over the 3 p.m. Eastern hour from Hemmer, while Harris Faulkner’s daily hour shifts from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. and changes its name to “The Faulkner Focus.”
At CNN, Tapper’s daily news show will increase an hour, running from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, taking an hour from Wolf Blitzer’s “Situation Room.” Tapper will also be CNN’s lead anchor for all Washington-based events, the network said.
Tapper will keep his Sunday “State of the Union” show but time-share with new co-anchor Dana Bash. Both will anchor two Sundays a month.
Abby Phillip, a rising star at CNN, will host the Sunday morning show “Inside Politics” and has been named senior political correspondent. John King will continue to host “Inside Politics” on weekdays.
Jim Acosta, who became well known for his run-ins with Trump at the White House, is moving off that beat with the incoming Biden administration. He’ll become a weekend anchor and chief domestic correspondent. Kaitlan Collins is replacing him as head of the White House team.
CNN says Pamela Brown will anchor a three-hour news program each Saturday and Sunday evening.