Apple delays ‘The Banker’ release
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apple on Friday delayed the theatrical release of its first original film, “The Banker” amid misconduct allegations against one of the film’s co-producers.
A person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to discuss them publicly confirmed Friday that the film’s Dec. 6 release was being delayed.
The delay comes days after Apple canceled the film’s premiere at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, citing unspecified concerns about the movie and saying it needed time to review them.
The Hollywood Reporter published a story Wednesday that said the premiere was canceled after two relatives of Bernard Garrett Jr., who is a co-producer on the film, accused him of molesting them when they were girls.
Attempts to reach Garrett Jr. at several phone numbers listed to him were unsuccessful Friday.
The film is based on the life of Garrett’s father, Bernard, who in the 1950s and ‘60s recruited a white man to pose as the face of his expansive real estate and banking business. Bernard Garrett, who is played by Anthony Mackie in the film, was convicted of misusing bank funds in 1968.
“The Banker” also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Nicholas Holt.
“We purchased ‘The Banker’ earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy,” Apple said in a statement Wednesday. “Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”
The film had been slated to appear on the new Apple TV Plus streaming service after its theatrical release, but no details on those plans have been released.
Roc Nation adds reggae star Banton
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company has added reggae star Buju Banton to its jam-packed roster.
On Friday Roc Nation announced the partnership with the reggae and dancehall king, whose comeback concert held earlier this year in his native Jamaica was one of the country’s largest shows. More than 30,000 people attended the concert.
Banton, 46, will celebrate the new deal with Friday’s music video release for his song “Steppa.” The performer released his first album in the earlier ‘90s and he’s become one of the important and respected acts in reggae. “Before the Dawn,” his last album released 2010, won the Grammy for best reggae album.
Banton was released in December 2018 after serving seven years in federal prison on drug charges.
Braun breaks his silence on Swift
NEW YORK (AP) — Music manager Scooter Braun has broken his silence regarding his public beef with Taylor Swift, who has called Braun out since she discovered he owned her master recordings.
Braun wrote a lengthy post on Instagram Friday, saying his family has received “numerous death threats” since Swift called on her legion of fans last week to put pressure on Braun and Scott Borchetta — the owners of her masters — to allow her performance to go forward at Sunday’s American Music Awards
“I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats seen above. I won’t go in to the details of this past week. I have been at a loss,” wrote Braun, who also posted a screenshot of one of the vulgar messages he received.
“Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this. I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone’s safety.”
Things took a turn for the worst in June when Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced that it acquired Big Machine Label Group, the label led by Borchetta and home to Swift’s first six albums (Swift is now signed to Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, where she released her latest album “Lover”). Swift said she was sad and grossed out that her music catalog now belongs to Braun, who she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying.
Braun, who manages Grammy-winners including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly, continued to plead to Swift in his new post, explaining that her words carry weight and that he wants to resolve their issues.
“I’m open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last 6 months have been all rejected. While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict,” Braun wrote. “At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution.”
A representative for Swift didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
Swift is scheduled to perform at Sunday’s AMAs, which will air live on ABC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In her post last week, she said she had planned to play a medley of her hits at the AMAs but that it was up in the air — along with a forthcoming Netflix documentary — because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs. Her post ignited social media, with the hashtags #IStandWithTaylor and #FreeTaylor trending heavily on Twitter.
Lily Tomlin is sorry she agreed to end ‘Grace and Frankie’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Regrets? Lily Tomlin has at least one: Her decision to end her Netflix sitcom “Grace and Frankie,” which co-stars Jane Fonda.
“Well, Jane and I are kind of sad about it, you know, because, I mean, we talked about doing it,” Tomlin explained on Thursday night before she was honored by the Paley Center for Media along with Bob Newhart, Norman Lear, Carl Reiner and Carol Burnett.
“I mean, we’ve talked about it with (production company) Skydance and Netflix... We kind of decided to wrap it up after seven seasons. And now that it’s come, Jane and I are sorry. We really love it. We love this show. We love each other and we love our cast, our crew. Marta (Kauffman) and Howard (J. Morris) are so great having created the show. And then we’ll be out of a job.”
If there is a silver lining, the now-or-never pressure of a final season may finally inspire Tomlin and Fonda’s “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton to accept a long-standing invitation to do a guest shot on the series.
“Yeah, we hope,” Tomlin said. “We hope Dolly makes it this last season. She’s got to. Write her and tell her.”