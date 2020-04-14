‘Soul’ postponed until November
NEW YORK (AP) — Pixar’s “Soul,” the last major release planned for June, has been postponed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that “Soul” won’t open June 19, but will instead hit theaters Nov. 20. The major studios have now cleared out all releases until mid-July, where a handful of movies still remain on the calendar. Those include Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17) and “Mulan” (July 24), which already had its March debut postponed.
The lion’s share of Hollywood’s summer season has been canceled because of the pandemic. With theaters closed nationwide and throughout much of Europe and Asia, the industry has been grappling with when cinemas might reopen, and how to reshuffle its largest blockbusters.
The last Pixar release, “Onward,” played in theaters for two weeks before the pandemic forced it to digital platforms. “Soul,” with a voice cast including Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is about a middle-school teacher whose soul is separated from his body in an accident.
With the postponement of “Soul,” Disney also moved the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” from November to March 12 of next year.
NFL draft telecast to be on 2 networks
NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year’s NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.
The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas but has been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York.
ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.
The league previously announced that the draft will serve as a “Draft-A-Thon,” which will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders. Funds raised will help support six national nonprofits and their relief efforts.
ESPN has broadcast the draft since 1980. NFL Network launched in the fall of 2003. Their first two drafts were done remotely from Los Angeles before they started reporting on site in 2006.
‘Trolls World Tour’ has record debut
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Trolls World Tour” became the biggest digital debut of all time this weekend, Universal Pictures said Monday.
The animated sequel featuring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick was No. 1 on all the major platforms, including Apple, Amazon and Comcast. FandangoNow also said the release of “Trolls World Tour” helped the service have its best weekend ever. It was also its most preordered film ever.
“Trolls World Tour” was the first film from a major studio to debut on digital platforms on the same date as its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also played in 21 drive-in theaters over the weekend that have remained open.
Most traditional theaters have closed indefinitely, forcing studios to push planned releases back a number of months. Many films that had already hit theaters, including Universal titles like “The Hunt” and “Emma,” are now available for digital purchase or rental.
“Trolls World Tour” was an outlier, however, in keeping its release date. Specific numbers were not provided.
Quibi stars have no quibble with format
NEW YORK (AP) — They were skeptical. The name was weird. The concept was a little crazy — but it was intriguing.
Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz and rising star Stephan James each overcame initial reluctance to become pioneers in Quibi, the mobile phone-only platform that offers installments of movies and TV in 10 minutes or less.
“When they told me about the whole endeavor, I said, ‘Really? Have attention spans come down that far? It’s now below 10 minutes?’” jokes Waltz.
Now on the other side, both film actors are firm believers in the process that transforms their art into something snack-sized.
“It was kind of ingenious and I’m honestly glad I took the risk,” says James. “As the times change, we’ll change with it — and we should.”
Quibi launched last week with a staggering 175-plus programs planned for this year, including “Punk’d,” with Chance the Rapper and “Chrissy’s Court,” with Chrissy Teigen administering justice in small claims cases.
Two of the more prestigious scripted shows are Waltz’s “Most Dangerous Game” — co-starring Liam Hemsworth as a man who becomes hunters’ prey — and James’ “#FreeRayshawn,” the tense story of a man set up by police in New Orleans.
The actors say nothing on their Quibi film sets was different from being on a regular Hollywood one, with no dilution of quality or corners cut. “You wouldn’t have done anything different on a project that is shot for the theaters,” says Waltz.
Waltz’s show has 16 episodes and with each running about 10 minutes, the total entertainment time of “Most Dangerous Game” is what you’d find at any film at the cineplex. It’s just in chunks.
“It would be a movie if you string them together except for the fact that they employed additional nifty, crafty dramatic twists and turns to chain the individual portions together,” he says.
James was attracted to his Quibi show because it tackled race and policing in a very current way — telling the story of a black man framed by cops, with references to Black Lives Matter and a nod to the power of social media.
“Without question. I always believe that our power as artists is to make art that reflects life and society and to me the story of ‘#FreeRayshawn’ is no different,” he says.
Waltz, who has won Oscars for “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds,” says Quibi doesn’t need to be compared to other types of filmmaking.
“Just because it’s short doesn’t mean it’s of lesser quality or value,” he says. “It’s not the little cousin or the derivative or the smaller form of anything. It is Quibi. It is a thing in itself.”
Waltz also doesn’t believe Quibi’s launch points to the future of filmmaking or signals the death of traditional movies. Episodic films on phones are just going to be part of life from now on.
“Just because you have miniature portraits doesn’t mean anything for the future of landscape painting,” he says. “Just because you have a violin sonata doesn’t mean it will change the world of the symphony once and for all. No. These are things that exist at the same time.”
James sees Quibi as a refinement and technological evolution of something millions of people already do — watch TV and films on our phones, via apps or YouTube.
“To be honest, there are tons of people who, even before Quibi, were watching full-on shows on their phones, regardless of the platform. Now you have a platform that is literally made for your phone.”
The actor, who had a breakout 2018 with roles in Amazon Studio’s “Homecoming” and Barry Jenkins’ drama “If Beale Street Could Talk,” says Quibi’s offerings could conceivably be reviewed like other shows and movies and be up for Oscars or Emmys one day.
“It’s hard to think that something like this can’t conceivably be part of the future of Hollywood, that we can judge these things the same way we do other any piece of content,” he says. “There’s a lot of great, great work being put in on these shows so I don’t see why not.”