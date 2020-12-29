Loughlin released after prison term in college scam
Associated Press
“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college.
Loughlin was released from the federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California.
Giannulli is scheduled to be released on April 17, the Bureau of Prisons says. Prosecutors said Giannulli deserved a tougher sentence because he was “the more active participant in the scheme.”
Loughlin and Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme, which revealed the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into elite universities. Authorities said parents funneled bribes through a fake charity run by an admissions consultant to get their kids into top schools with fake athletic credentials or rigged test scores.
The famous couple admitted in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower. Their guilty plea was a stunning reversal for the couple, whose lawyers had insisted for a year were innocent and accused investigators of fabricating evidence against them.
The only public comments either Loughlin or Giannulli made about the case since their arrest last year came at their sentencing hearings in August. Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom “Full House,” told the judge her actions “helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society” and pledged to do everything in her power to use her experience as a “catalyst to do good.”
Mexican singer, composer Manzanero dies at 85
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero died at the age of 85, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.
Manzanero was hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19 and at one point was on a ventilator.
But his manager, Laura Blum, said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem.
Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated English lyrics, became the 1970s hit “It’s Impossible” for Perry Como.
López Obrador praised the Yucatan native as “a great composer, and the country’s best.”
“Besides that, he was a man with sensitivity, on social questions as well,” the president noted.
The president played a video clip of Manzanero singing the song “Adoro,” and appeared so overcome by emotion at the news of his death that he cut short his daily news conference.
“I do not want to continue with this press conference. It ends here,” López Obrador said before playing the clip.
Manzanero was born in Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, and his ashes will be returned there, Blum said.
He was proud of his roots in the largely Maya indigenous state, noting “I am a Mexican of Mayan ancestry, I am a Mayan Indian.”
In a 2020 interview with The Associated Press, Manzanero expressed pride at how other artists continued to sing songs he wrote decades ago.
“The song I wrote 50 or 60 years ago is still alive,” Manzanero said. “Even flowers don’t live that long.”
He had several ex-wives, seven children and 16 grandchildren, all of whom survived him.
Berlind, Broadway producer, dies at 90
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died. He was 90.
He died Dec. 18 at his home in New York City. His family said cardiopulmonary arrest was to blame, The New York Times reported.
The Brooklyn-born Berlind enjoyed a four-decade career that boosted the success of actors including Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons.
He wasn’t born into the theater, though. Despite youthful aspirations as a songwriter, he found work on Wall Street, becoming a brokerage partner before the death of his wife and three of four children in a June 1975 plane crash in New York City that changed the trajectory of his life.
He told the Times in 1998 that building a business and making money didn’t make sense to him anymore.
Eventually, he turned to Broadway, redefining himself through a new career.
Brook Berlind, his second wife, defined the switch in stage terms.
“His life was utterly bifurcated by the accident,” she said. “There was Act I and Act II. I don’t think many other people could have gone on to such success after such catastrophe.”
His debut production in 1976 of “Rex,” a Richard Rodgers musical about Henry VIII, was panned by a Times theater critic. His last show, a Tony winner brought to the stage by multiple producers, was the 2019 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma.”
Other shows included the original 1980 production of “Amadeus,” which won a Tony for best play, and “Sophisticated Ladies,” a 1981 musical with a two-year run featuring music by Duke Ellington.
Star-studded revivals included “Death of a Salesman” in 2012 with Philip Seymour Hoffman and “Hello Dolly” in 2017 with Bette Midler.
Throughout his career, Berlind took the flops in stride with the successes, finding value in some losing productions.
“I know it’s not worth it economically,” he told The Times in 1998. “But I love theater.”