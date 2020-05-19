Asian Americans lead in internet TV use
Asian Americans, more than any other group, are using digital devices and streaming services for their television viewing, according to a report made public Monday.
The Nielsen company study said that Asian Americans are becoming key consumers and influencers in entertainment and gaming.
And Asian Americans are proving to be more tech savvy as their purchasing power widens, the report found. They are leaving behind live TV for Internet-based viewing at nearly double the rate of the total U.S. population.
The survey titled “Engaging Asian American Consumers at the Dawn of a New Decade” looked at people who identified as being Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander alone or in combination with another race.
It found that about 82% of Asian Americans subscribe to at least one streaming service, compared to 72% of the total population.
According to Nielsen, Asian Americans believe streaming platforms are where they will see more representation of people like themselves on TV.
The report cited Netflix, whose programming includes Ken Jeong and Ali Wong’s comedy specials and the “Ugly Delicious” food show hosted by chef David Chang.
On gaming, the report found that Asian Americans are 14% more likely to own gaming consoles than other U.S, residents.
The U.S. Asian American population is the fastest-growing group of all major ethnic and racial groups among eligible U.S. voters, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. They make up more than 11 million, or nearly 5%, of the electorate.
Asian American spending surpassed $1 trillion in 2019, according to Nielsen. That figure is projected to reach $1.3 trillion in 2022.
Moore, Hartley host special
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will co-host NBC’s Red Nose Day special to raise money and awareness for children in need.
The network’s sixth annual event, airing 9-11 p.m. EDT Thursday, will include musical performances, sketches and short films that illustrate how donations are used for children living in poverty in America and other countries.
Among the actors and musical artists taking part: Julia Roberts, John Legend, Bryan Cranston, Kelly Clarkson, Paul Rudd, One Republic, Steve Martin, 5 Seconds of Summer, Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano, Sam Smith and James Taylor.
Funds raised by this year’s Red Nose campaign will be directed to help combat the effect of COVID-19 on youngsters and the organizations that aid them.
In the pandemic, “some of the most vulnerable parts of our population are obviously going to be children,” Moore said. “The need has never been more critical to make sure that kids have health care and education and housing and food, all of the things that Red Nose Day and the campaign supports.”
Because of the crisis, the fundraiser’s Red Noses aren’t being sold in drugstores as is usual. Instead, they’re part of NosesOn.com, a website to make donations and get a “digital Red Nose” to share on social media, NBC said.
Red Nose Day has raised $200 million annually for programs including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund and Feeding America. The U.S. campaign, run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief, follows in the footsteps of the original British fundraiser founded in 1988.
Disney Springs reopening warning
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — As Walt Disney World prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it’s posting a warning.
While enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the company said Monday on a website for the entertainment complex.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable,” the warning said. “By visiting Disney Springs you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”
The opening of some shops and restaurants at Disney Springs on Wednesday marks the latest baby steps Orlando’s theme park resorts are taking toward reopening since mid-March when the spread of the new coronavirus forced them to shut their gates.
Last week, Universal Orlando allowed the opening of about a half-dozen restaurants and eateries, as well as two retail shops and some merchandise carts at its Citywalk entertainment complex.
Next week, Disney World plans to open more shops and restaurants at Disney Springs, a high-end outdoor shopping area with restaurants, movie theaters, a bowling alley and a Cirque du Soleil theater.
All workers and visitors over age 2 will be required to wear face masks at Disney Springs. Workers and visitors also will have to get temperature checks and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be denied entry.
The number of guests allowed in will be limited to encourage social distancing, and extra hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be in place, the company said.
Neither Disney World nor Univeral officials have said when they plan to reopen theme parks and hotels at their resorts.