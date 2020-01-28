Billie Eilish tops at Grammy Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Billie Eilish, who gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a do-it-yourself album she made at home with her older brother, is atop the music world.
The 18-year-old made history at the Grammy Awards Sunday. Not only did she become the youngest person to win one of Grammy’s top awards — record, song and album of the year, and best new artist — Eilish is the first artist to sweep all four since Christopher Cross in 1981.
Her triumph came on a night made somber by the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. It also ended a tumultuous week for the Recording Academy that included its ousted CEO accusing the Grammys nominations process of being rigged, and Diddy calling out the organization for not giving enough respect to R&B and hip-hop.
Eilish’s “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” also won best pop vocal album. Her brother Finneas O’Connell also won awards for engineering and producing the album.
“The music I listened to when I was growing up, maybe 7, 8, 9 or 10, 13, that was the most important music to me forever,” Finneas said backstage after the ceremony. “Anytime a person that age comes up to either one of us and says (it is their favorite), I know how much that means to them. That’s why it means so much to me. I hope they’re celebrating. This is all because of them.”
He said that they never thought that an album that addresses depression, suicidal thoughts and climate change would be up for a Grammy.
Eilish noted that they made the album in a bedroom of the Los Angeles-area home where they grew up in.
“It’s like anything is possible,” she said.
In accepting her awards, Eilish noted that she had grown up listening to many of the artists at the ceremony in Los Angeles’ Staples Center. She also said she thought Ariana Grande deserved album of the year, an onstage moment that recalled Adele saying the same thing about Beyoncé the same year Adele triumphed.
Craft, Nelson win honors for books
NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Craft’s “New Kid,” a graphic novel about a 7th grader’s struggle to adjust to a private school with little diversity, has won the John Newbery Medal for the year’s best children’s book. “New Kid” also received the Coretta Scott King Award for an outstanding work by an African American writer.
Kadir Nelson won the Randolph Caldecott Medal for his illustration of “The Undefeated,” a poetic tribute to African American history, featuring the words of Kwame Alexander. “The Undefeated” was also a runner-up for the Newbery prize, won by Alexander in 2015 for “The Crossover,” and won the Coretta Scott King prize for best illustrated book.
The prizes were announced Monday by the American Library Association during its annual mid-winter meeting, held this year in Philadelphia. Other winners include A.S. King’s “Dig,” named the outstanding young adult novel, and Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Nickel Boys,” cited as one of 10 books for adults that appealed to young people. Lifetime achievement prizes were given to Kevin Henkes, whose books include “Kitten’s First Full Moon,” and Steve Sheinkin, author of such historical works as “The Port Chicago 50” and “The Notorious Benedict Arnold.”
Carlos Hernandez’s “Sal and Gabi Break the Universe” was the Pura Belpré Author Award winner for an outstanding Latino writer. Rafael Lopez received the Belpre illustrator prize for “Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln.” American Indian Youth Literature awards were given to “Bowwow Powwow: Bagosenjige-niimi’idim” and illustrator Jonathan Thunder for best picture book and to “Hearts Unbroken,” written by Cynthia Leitich Smith, for best young adult book.
Some writers from the outside book world also were honored. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor won the Schneider Family Book Award for books that “embody an artistic expression of the disability experience.” Her book, “Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You,” illustrated by Rafael López, was inspired in part on her battle with diabetes.
George Takei of “Star Trek” fame shared a prize for best young adult literature by an author of Asian Pacific background. He, Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott co-wrote “They Called Us Enemy,” a graphic memoir based on Takei’s being held in a detention camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.
Memoir by Ernst coming out in May
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst has a book coming out May 26. The Iowa Republican, expected to face a competitive race for reelection this fall, is calling her memoir “Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country That Raised Me.”
“In her candid, down-to-earth memoir of struggle and service, Senator Joni Ernst recounts her journey from farm girl to first female senator from Iowa,” according to the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, which announced her book Monday. “The road has included many challenges, including serving as a woman in a leadership, her difficult and public divorce, being a combat veteran, surviving abuse and harassment, and wading through Washington, all while trying to preserve heartland values.”
Ernst, 49, was a member of the Iowa National Guard from 1993-2015, including stints in Kuwait and Iraq during the Iraq War. She was the first woman from Iowa to serve in Congress and the first female combat veteran in the U.S. Senate, to which she was elected in 2014.
Ernst is among a handful of Republican incumbents whom Democrats and pollsters have identified as vulnerable in 2020. Her potential Democratic opponents include real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, who has been endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Michael Franken, a former aide to Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
