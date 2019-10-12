Jessye Norman memorialized
Jessye Norman’s illustrious opera career and extraordinary artistry was honored at her public funeral. So was Jessye Norman the loyal friend, the humanitarian, the teacher and the person not only celebrated for her golden voice, but for her heart of gold.
Several speakers at Saturday’s four-hour service, from family members to close friends to former colleagues, recalled intimate dinners Norman held at her home — one friend called her cooking “immaculate” — while others told stories about Jessye Norman, the goddess and diva who essentially walked on air. Norman also was recognized as a black pioneer in the arts world who was proud of her Georgia roots and spoke publicly about the challenges she faced in career and called out racism.
The funeral took place in Norman’s hometown of Augusta at the William B. Bell Auditorium. Laurence Fishburne, the Emmy- and Tony-winning actor who was born in Augusta, told the attendees as a struggling young actor looking for inspiration, he looked at photos of great artists, from Miles Davis to Zora Neale Hurston to Duke Ellington to Norman.
“It made me feel connected to something bigger than myself,” Fishburne said, adding that his black-and-white photo of Norman revealed someone energetic, whimsical and vulnerable. “So I am here at the request of Jessye’s family to grieve with you, to say thank you to God for sharing her with us and the world, to celebrate her life, her good words, her accomplishments, and to praise her for using her talents, her gift, her compassion, her intellect to lift all of us up a little higher.”
Fishburne, 58, said he wasn’t a close friend of Norman’s, but said she would visit him when he performed onstage.
“I would always, always be incredibly grateful and humbled by her praise, and now I finally understand this feeling I couldn’t describe then. It was something familial about the way that she spoke with me and dealt with me. I felt like she was one of my aunts. And so in fact I have learned since yesterday that in fact she is.”
Norman died Sept. 30 at age 74. The trailblazing performer was one of the rare black singers to attain worldwide stardom in the opera world and her passionate soprano voice won her four Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor.
Several people spoke passionately onstage as they remembered Norman and honored her life.
First female head of Nobel’s award
HELSINKI (AP) — Sara Danius, the first woman to lead the Swedish institution that awards the Nobel Prize in literature, has died at age 57.
Her family told Swedish news agency TT that Danius, a literary scholar, critic and author, passed away early Saturday following a long illness.
Swedish media said she had breast cancer.
Danius was elected to a lifetime position on the Swedish Academy’s board in 2013 and because the body’s first female permanent secretary in 2015. She resigned the position in 2018.
The Stockholm University professor published a book last year about singer-songwriter Bob Dylan after playing a central role in the Swedish Academy’s decision to make him a Nobel laureate in 2016.
“Everything she did was characterized by a rare strength and luminosity,” read a brief obituary on the Swedish Academy’s website Saturday.
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustav said he was sad to hear of Danius’ death. The monarch, who is the academy’s patron, said they held regular meetings with “interesting conversations” during her time there.
“A strong cultural figure has left us, way too early,” Carl XVI Gustav said in a statement.
Danius resigned as head of the prestigious institution in early 2018 after an internal dispute grew into a sexual misconduct and financial crime scandal that aroused concerns in the king and brought criticism from the Nobel Foundation’s board.
Danius wasn’t accused of personal wrongdoing. When she stepped down as permanent secretary, she said her academy colleagues had lost confidence in her leadership and acknowledged the internal turmoil had “already affected the Nobel Prize quite severely.”
The Swedish Academy didn’t award the literature prize last year so named two winners — one for 2018 and one for 2019 — on Thursday.
5 rappers removed from NYC festival
NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of a hip-hop festival taking place in New York this weekend said Saturday they have dropped five rappers from the lineup at the request of police.
The New York Times reported that the performers were removed from the Rolling Loud festival after a New York Police Department official sent the organizers a letter citing safety concerns if the rappers took the stage.
The traveling Rolling Loud festival was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday and Sunday and included major acts like Wu-Tang Clan and Meek Mill.
The performers who were dropped are 22Gz, Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G and Don Q. The police letter said they “have been affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide.”
The Times said Rolling Loud confirmed receipt of the letter and said the artists would not perform.
Each of the rappers cited by the police has had encounters with law enforcement, the Times said. Jeffrey Alexander, who performs as 22Gz, was charged with murder in Florida in 2017, but the charges were dropped after police identified another man as the gunman. Casanova, whose given name is Caswell Senior, has served prison time in New York on a robbery charge. The other three artists have faced weapons charges.
Don Q blamed “misinformation” for his removal from the festival lineup in a statement on Instagram . “I love my city and I never been in any gang activities or had issues at any of my previous shows,” he wrote. Casanova added in the comments that the decision “really hurts.”
Tariq Cherif, a founder of the festival, wrote on Twitter that the canceled artists would be paid their full booking fees and invited to perform at future festival sites.