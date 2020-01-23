Can equality pledges fix country music's gender problem?
By KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — What started as a joke on Twitter about an unwritten rule among country radio stations not to play two female artists in a row prompted outrage by country music stars, but also pledges to give women equal airtime.
A now-deleted tweet by a Michigan radio station 98 WKCQ-FM last week claimed "we cannot play two females back to back" in response to a writer for Variety magazine. The station's parent company later denied that was ever a rule, but the fire that had been steadily smoldering for years over the perceived barriers to women in country music had already been reignited.
Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves snapped back on Twitter to the station, "And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back."
Kelsea Ballerini chimed in to say, "I'm really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules."
But others took an immediate action.
CMT announced on Tuesday that they would institute equal airplay for female artists across their two channels. And a country radio station in Ontario, Canada, started an equal play initiative for one week, pledging to split the airplay time 50-50 between men and female voices.
The so-called rule against playing two women back to back is a familiar excuse heard by country singer Mickey Guyton, who was one of several female country stars tweeting about the controversy.
"I have also heard them say that women need to write better songs," said Guyton, in an email interview with The Associated Press.
Guyton said the industry is more concerned with finding reasons why women aren't succeeding than finding solutions.
"For the longest time, I was so scared to speak up because I was taught to fear losing the support of the industry, but you can't lose what you don't have," said Guyton, who has a new single called "Sister." "The people who have felt underrepresented are thanking me for standing up for something that they have seen go on for a long time."
"No women back to back" might not be a rule, but statistics show that overall country radio has put it in practice for the last two decades.
Jada Watson, a professor at the University of Ottawa who studies country music and gender, found that country radio has been for several years severely lopsided in how many female artists are played.
Her report found that between 2000 and 2018, there was a 66 percent decline in the number of songs by female artists on country radio.
"Ultimately what they're doing with these 50/50 and equal play campaigns is retraining an audience to be familiar with female voices, who've they not heard for the last decade," said Watson.
Still this is not surprising information to anyone in country music. In 2015, a radio consultant who compared women to tomatoes in a salad and encouraged stations to remove female voices from their playlists prompted a similar call for changes in the industry.
Ex-Grammys CEO says rape allegation 'false and outrageous'
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Grammys CEO Neil Portnow said Wednesday that a rape allegation against him aired in a complaint against the Recording Academy by his successor is "false and outrageous."
Portnow released a statement saying that the academy during his tenure had conducted a thorough and independent investigation of the rape accusation and he was "completely exonerated."
On Tuesday, just days before the Grammy Awards, ousted academy CEO Deborah Dugan filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission asserting that she had been subjected to retaliation for reporting sexual harassment by an academy attorney and for calling out the "boys club" culture that pervades the institution.
Dugan said she learned during her six-month stint as CEO that she had learned Portnow had been accused of rape by a foreign recording artist and academy member after a performance at Carnegie Hall. The artist was not named.
"This document is filled with inaccurate, false and outrageous and terribly hurtful claims against me," Portnow said. "There was no basis for the allegations and once again I deny them unequivocally."
Dugan's attorneys did not immediately comment on Portnow's statement.
Portnow, a 72-year-old former record label executive, did not seek an extension of his contract and left the academy CEO post last year after 17 years. He had come under fire for saying women need to "step up" when asked backstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards why only two female acts won awards during the live telecast. Portnow again apologized for the comment on Wednesday.
Dugan also said in her EEOC complaint that she had been pressured to hire Portnow as a consultant for $750,000 per year. Portnow said Wednesday that he never demanded such a fee.
Dugan's being put on administrative leave last week, and the wide range of allegations she aired in her complaint, which also criticized the awards nomination process, put the academy on the defensive and threatened to throw the institution into tumult at its most important time of year, during a usually celebratory week of parties and special events leading up to Sunday's Grammys in Los Angeles.
The academy said in response to her filing that Dugan's complaints to a human resources executive in December about sexual harassment and other issues came only after she was accused of abusive behavior toward the executive assistant she inherited from Portnow, which Dugan denied.
The academy said in a statement Tuesday that it "immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. Dugan's potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations," which have yet to be completed.
The academy said its first loyalty was to its artists.
"We regret that music's biggest night is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan's actions."
Gaultier bids the runway adieu on final day of couture
By THOMAS ADAMSON AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — As Jean Paul Gaultier prepared to bid adieu to the Paris couture runway with a fashion show and glitzy after-party at the Chatelet Theater, John Galliano put on a tongue-in-cheek show for Maison Margiela on the final day of Paris Fashion Week.
Here are some highlights of Wednesday's spring-summer 2020 haute couture displays.
MARGIELA: GRUMPY GUESTS, JOYOUS MUSIC
A soundtrack that featured Julie Andrews singing the "Sound of Music" was just enough to coax smiles from grumpy front row guests at Maison Margiela's morning show. The Artisanal couture collection shown on a freezing morning took place in a venue with no heating — and no coffee. It also started 40 minutes late for no ostensible reason.
At least the delay provided powerful figures in fashion — such as former Dior designer Raf Simons and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, an opportunity to catch up.
John Galliano's usual tongue-in-cheek mood pervaded colorful and deconstructed co-ed designs. The blue, floor-length dress at the start of the show came perforated with flappy circles that looked like they'd been removed with a paper hole punch. The head wear? Two leaves of cabbage held together with a tulle veil.
There were several ensembles that demonstrated Galliano's design prowess, such as a dark coat that was fitted entirely only on one side in an abstract take on the nonchalant style of holding a coat over a shoulder.
At times, though, the fashion icon strayed this season into the plain silly.
JEAN PAUL GAULTIER TO BID COUTURE ADIEU
Jean Paul Gaultier has announced his retirement from runway couture collections — the designer's only remaining runway show outlet since ending his ready-to-wear collections in 2014. Hanging up his couture pin cushion - and, with it, effectively his catwalk career - is a logical step for the onetime enfant terrible of French fashion, who had acknowledged growing disillusioned with the frenetic pace of the modern fashion industry.
In a tweet, the 67-year-old Gaultier said the Wednesday night couture show "celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last." He added: "But rest assured, haute couture will continue with a new concept."
After founding his eponymous label in 1982, Gaultier shocked the fashion industry by introducing man-skirts and kilts to menswear. He became known as a designer who fused gender identity and empowered women.
Looking back through decades of his creations some years ago, Gaultier told The Associated Press that it was a bustier that first made him a household name in the United States - the one Madonna wore on her "Blond Ambition" tour in 1990.