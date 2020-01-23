FILE - This Jan. 15, 2017 file photo shows Mickey Guyton performing at the PBS's American Masters "Patsy Cline" panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. What started as a joke on Twitter about an unwritten rule among country radio stations not to play two female artists in a row prompted outrage by country music stars, but also pledges to give women equal airtime. CMT announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that they would institute equal airplay for female artists across their two channels. And a country radio station in Ontario, Canada, started an equal play initiative for one week, pledging to split the airplay time 50-50 between men and female voices.