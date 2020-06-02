Lee speaks on the current protests
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not the first time that Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” has been freshly urgent, but Lee’s 1989 film has again found blistering relevance in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
On Monday, Lee released a short film titled “3 Brothers” connecting the death of Radio Raheem (played by Bill Nunn) in “Do the Right Thing” to the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner. Floyd died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck as he begged for air. Garner’s dying plea of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry against police brutality in 2014.
Blazed across the screen is the question: “Will history stop repeating itself?”
“I’ve seen this before. This is not new,” Lee said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday. “I was born in ‘57 so I was 11 years old when I saw the riots with Dr. King’s assassination, later on with Rodney King and the Simi Valley verdict, Trayvon Martin and Ferguson.”
“People are tired and they take to the streets,” said Lee.
“Do the Right Thing,” about rising racial tensions on a hot summer day in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, took direct inspiration from reality. In the film, Raheem is choked to death by a police officer, sparking a riot.
Lee modeled the choke hold that kills Raheem on the murder of Michael Stewart, a graffiti artist who was killed by New York City police officers in 1983. Lee dedicated the film to Stewart’s family, as well as those of several other black people killed by police officers.
“His death is not just made up. Many years later, Eric Garner, automatically I thought of Ray Raheem,” said Lee. “Then to see my brother George Floyd. I mean, he was quoting the words of Eric Garner: ‘I can’t breathe.’ He was channeling Eric Garner. I’m sure of it.”
As much as Lee sees history repeating itself, there’s one element of the current unrest that strikes the filmmaker as new.
“I’ve been very encouraged by the diversity of the protesters. I haven’t seen this diverse protests since when I was a kid,” Lee said, citing the movements of the ‘60s. “I’m encouraged that my wife’s sisters and brothers are out there.
“That is the hope of this country, this diverse, younger generation of Americans who don’t want to perpetuate the same (expletive) that their parents and grandparents and great-grandparents got caught up in. That’s my hope.”
To illustrate the point, Lee cited cities with smaller black populations, like Des Moines, Iowa, where protests and riots have occurred.
“My young white sisters and brothers are out there in the streets. How many black folks are in Salt Lake City, Utah? And let’s take into account that the NBA is not playing,” said Lee, letting out an enormous cackle. “The Utah Jazz are not playing!”
“3 Brothers” is the second short Lee has released during the pandemic. While Lee has kept to his Upper East Side apartment with his family, he has also biked around the city to shoot. Lee’s “New York, New York,” set to Frank Sinatra, was released in early May as an ode to his outbreak-stricken city. Next week, he’ll release on Netflix “Da Five Bloods,” a Vietnam War drama about four black veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).
Lee has only modest hopes for justice in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. Attorney General William Barr he calls “not a friend to justice.” “He’s going to do what Agent Orange tell him to do,” said Lee, using his favored nickname for President Donald Trump.
But Lee has been buoyed by a photo of New York police officers kneeling with protesters, an image he likened to Colin Kaepernick’s NFL protests.
“They need to show the image more,” said Lee. “Colin Kaepernick is a patriot.”
Several museums reopen in Europe
AMSTERDAM (AP) — In the Netherlands, the intimate gaze of the Girl with the Pearl Earring can once again startle and entice visitors. Down in Spain, the rusty maze of steel sheets by Richard Serra is a wonderland anew for art lovers. And at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam can drop jaws like it has done for ages.
As Europe slowly emerges from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed well over 150,000 in the continent and crippled some of the world’s biggest economies, Monday let a brilliant ray shine through the gloom as several of the top museums globally reopened to flaunt their riches.
All of the Netherlands rejoiced in a relaxing of the lockdown measures that have kept people away from bars, restaurants, cinemas — as well as some of the greatest cultural institutions in the world.
“Welcome back,” said Rijksmuseum General Director Taco Dibbits as the first visitors filed into the vast museum in central Amsterdam
At the adjacent Van Gogh Museum the welcome came with — what else? — sunflowers. Any visitor leaving the museum was given one of the yellow flowers famously depicted by the Dutch painter’s brush to celebrate the reopening.
Across the continent, museum officials rejoiced as visitors were let in again.
“Today is a day to celebrate, a day of great joy, said director Barbara Jatta, as her Vatican Museums reopened on Monday. “The significance of this reopening is hope. It is a great hope that we can return to the normality.”
Some 1,600 people reserved tickets in advance to see the Sistine Chapel and its sublime walls and ceilings on the first day the Vatican Museums opened to the public after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.
The show of people delighted Jatta. “I must say today is also a day of double celebration.”
During peak summer months, the Vatican Museums routinely would have an hours-long line of tourists waiting to enter since there was no advance reservation system to schedule visit times.
In so many museums now, the phenomenon of over-tourism is making space for cultural tourism, especially since so few foreign visitors can come in.
Now, instead of standing shoulder to shoulder, only able to gaze upwards at Michelangelo’s ceiling, visitors had space to move and explore the exquisite details of the high Renaissance master.
Where suffocating throngs once forced everyone along in a sweaty shuffle, the only sensory impediment was a protective mask.
In Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum there were, for once, more people depicted in Rembrandt’s Night Watch itself than visitors looking at them.
At the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, Spain, the price of one ticket bought this month will include a 3-month museum membership.
Museums all over the world have been struggling to get through the pandemic crisis and UNESCO has said that one in eight might have to close their doors for good. Some of the major institutions in Europe have been losing over 2 million euros ($2.2 million) a month.
Steadily, ever more of Europe’s main museums will reopen.
In Madrid, the Prado and Reina Sofia open again on Saturday.
In Paris, the Impressionist palace that is the Musée d’Orsay will open from June 23 and the Louvre, home of the Mona Lisa — perhaps the Girl with the Pearl Earring’s strongest rival — will welcome visitors again on July 6.
‘Welcome Back!’ Several famed museums reopen across Europe By RAF CASERT and PETER DEJONG Associated PressAMSTERDAM (AP) — In the Netherlands, the intimate gaze of the Girl with the Pearl Earring can once again startle and entice visitors. Down in Spain, the rusty maze of steel sheets by Richard Serra is a wonderland anew for art lovers. And at the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam can drop jaws like it has done for ages.As Europe slowly emerges from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed well over 150,000 in the continent and crippled some of the world’s biggest economies, Monday let a brilliant ray shine through the gloom as several of the top museums globally reopened to flaunt their riches. All of the Netherlands rejoiced in a relaxing of the lockdown measures that have kept people away from bars, restaurants, cinemas — as well as some of the greatest cultural institutions in the world. “Welcome back,” said Rijksmuseum General Director Taco Dibbits as the first visitors filed into the vast museum in central Amsterdam At the adjacent Van Gogh Museum the welcome came with — what else? — sunflowers. Any visitor leaving the museum was given one of the yellow flowers famously depicted by the Dutch painter’s brush to celebrate the re-opening. Across the continent, museum officials rejoiced as visitors were let in again.”Today is a day to celebrate, a day of great joy, said director Barbara Jatta, as her Vatican Museums reopened on Monday. “The significance of this reopening is hope. It is a great hope that we can return to the normality.” Some 1,600 people reserved tickets in advance to see the Sistine Chapel and its sublime walls and ceilings on the first day the Vatican Museums opened to the public after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.The show of people delighted Jatta. “I must say today is also a day of double celebration.”During peak summer months, the Vatican Museums routinely would have an hours-long line of tourists waiting to enter since there was no advance reservation system to schedule visit times.In so many museums now, the phenomenon of over-tourism is making space for cultural tourism, especially since so few foreign visitors can come in. Now, instead of standing shoulder to shoulder, only able to gaze upwards at Michelangelo’s ceiling, visitors had space to move and explore the exquisite details of the high Renaissance master.Where suffocating throngs once forced everyone along in a sweaty shuffle, the only sensory impediment was a protective mask.In Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum there were, for once, more people depicted in Rembrandt’s Night Watch itself than visitors looking at them.At the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, Spain, the price of one ticket bought this month will include a 3-month museum membership. Museums all over the world have been struggling to get through the pandemic crisis and UNESCO has said that one in eight might have to close their doors for good. Some of the major institutions in Europe have been losing over 2 million euros ($2.2 million) a month.Steadily, ever more of Europe’s main museums will reopen. In Madrid, the Prado and Reina Sofia open again on Saturday. In Paris, the Impressionist palace that is the Musée d’Orsay will open from June 23 and the Louvre, home of the Mona Lisa — perhaps the Girl with the Pearl Earring’s strongest rival — will welcome visitors again on July 6.___Casert reported from Brussels