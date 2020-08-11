Sara Bareilles to star in comedy
NEW YORK (AP) — Sara Bareilles will be acting against type in her next role: She’ll be playing a washed-up musician.
The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday the Grammy-winning artist and Broadway songwriter Bareilles will star in “Girls5eva,” co-produced by Tina Fey.
The comedy is about a one-hit-wonder girl group called “Girls5eva” from the 1990s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.
Bareilles will play Dawn, a former member of Girls5eva who is now managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in New York City.
Bareilles’s hits include “Love Song” and “Brave.” She composed the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical “Waitress” and made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the show’s lead role.
Recently, she served as executive producer for “Little Voice,” a 10-episode series, for which she created the original music.
“I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of ‘Girls5eva,’” she said in a statement.
Meredith Scardino will be writer and executive producer for the series. Fey will be an executive producer. No other casting was revealed, nor the date of its premiere.
Money offered for info on missing man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King,” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.
Attorney John Phillips held a news conference in Tampa Monday and announced an independent investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance. He also said that on behalf of the Lewis family, he’s filed a lawsuit against Lewis’ second wife Carole Baskin in an attempt to depose her and get her to speak on the record. He and the family have also paid for Tampa-area billboards asking for information in the case.
Lewis vanished a day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica and was never found. He was declared legally dead in 2002. He and Baskin started the animal sanctuary, which later became Big Cat Rescue Corp. in Tampa, Florida.
Three of Lewis’ daughters were at the news conference. Lewis’ youngest daughter Gale Rathbone, expressed gratitude for those interested in the case.
“Amazingly, our little family tragedy has become your tragedy. Our search for closure and truth has become your mission also,” she said. “We all know by now that (Lewis) was not a perfect man. But do only the perfect among us deserve justice?”
Baskin did not immediately respond to an email or Facebook message Monday for comment on the latest legal developments.
Lewis’ case, and Baskin, were featured in Tiger King. Baskin is still the owner of Big Cat Rescue, and lobbies for abolishing private wildlife ownership.
Tiger King was a documentary series about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” an eccentric former Oklahoma zookeeper who loves big cats.
Earlier this year, Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.
In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised questions about Baskin’s former husband, Jack “Don” Lewis. The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage’s repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin hasn’t been charged with any crime and has repeatedly released statements refuting the accusations made in the series.
Maldonaldo-Passage is currently in prison. A federal judge in June granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.
Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1 million civil judgment against him. The judge found that ownership of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage’s mother in an attempt to avoid paying the judgment.
In March, the Hillsborough County sheriff asked for tips in the case of Lewis and announced a reopening of Lewis’ case.
Richie recalls closing Olympics
Lionel Richie was just beginning his career away from the Commodores when he got word he was wanted for what would be the biggest solo gig of his life.
The Los Angeles Olympics were just a few months away and closing ceremony producer David L. Wolper had a problem. He wanted to put on an all-star singing finale to close out the games, but the stars weren’t cooperating.
Michael Jackson was out because he was a Pepsi spokesman and this was a Coca Cola Olympics. Frank Sinatra wasn’t available, and neither were other artists whose managers didn’t want them appearing in an ensemble act.
So it was left to Richie to bring the curtain down on the first Olympics in the United States in 52 years.
“Next thing I know is I’m on a football field out in the (San Fernando) valley somewhere rehearsing with all these people diving and dancing all over,” Richie recalled in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “I was just getting my feet wet after the Commodores. I think I had done a couple Vegas shows just to warm up, but nothing like this.”
The audience would be vast, so the song had to be good. Some 92,000 people had tickets to the LA Coliseum that night, and an estimated 2.6 billion more would tune into the closing ceremony on television.
Richie’s new solo album had several hits, but he knew there was only one song to end the celebration that was the successful Los Angeles games.
He would do “All Night Long.” And he did it almost all night long, singing for 9 minutes as athletes danced on the field and people rocked in their seats.