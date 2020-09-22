Zendaya becomes youngest lead drama actress to win Emmy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zendaya said her “heart was filled” when she saw her fellow nominees, including Jennifer Aniston, cheering on the “Euphoria” actress for becoming the youngest drama lead actress to win an Emmy.
The 24-year-old Zendaya became emotional after she took home the trophy for her role in the HBO series, scoring one of the few long shot victories Sunday night. She is only the second Black actress to claim the lead drama actress award, following Viola Davis’ groundbreaking 2015 win for “How To Get Away With Murder.”
Zendaya’s family and friends screamed, cheered, hugged and cried behind her as the stunned actress accepted the award in what appeared to be a hotel suite.
“I usually don’t cry,” she said in a virtual backstage interview. “I got through it without letting it take over me. It was a very emotional moment. I still can’t believe it myself. It’s pretty crazy.”
On “Euphoria,” Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenage addict struggling with her sobriety and recovery on the series that delves into sex, drugs, trauma and identity among high-schoolers.
“I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there,” she said. “I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that,” but she thanked them for “doing the work.”
Famed French actor Michael Lonsdale dies at 89
PARIS (AP) — Michael Lonsdale, an enigmatic giant of the silver screen and theater in France who worked with some of the world’s top directors in an acting career that spanned 60 years, died Monday at 89, his agent said.
From his role as the villain in the 1979 James Bond film “Moonraker” to that of a French monk in Algeria in the 2011 movie “Of Gods and Men,” Lonsdale acted, often in brilliant supporting roles, under top directors including Orson Welles, Steven Spielberg, Francois Truffaut and Louis Malle.
The child of a French mother and a British father, Lonsdale had a soft but malleable voice and in later years a grisly long beard. He was a man consumed by his art. Lonsdale made more than 100 films and performed as much on stage, where he started his career. His final performance was in a short film last year for the Opera of Paris, “Degas et Moi” (“Degas and Me”).
Lonsdale died peacefully at his Paris home of old age, his agent of 20 years, Olivier Loiseau, told The Associated Press.
“It was kind of expected,” said Loiseau of the Aartis agency, who recently spoke with Lonsdale by phone. “His spirit was alive but his body was tired.”
Lonsdale was a man of faith and played numerous roles reflecting his Christian beliefs. He was Brother Luc, a monk in the real-life drama “Of Gods and Men,” destined to die with fellow monks at the hands of Islamist extremists. He also played a priest in Welles’ 1962 film “The Trial.”
Xavier Beauvois’ “Of Gods and Men” earned Lonsdale a Cesar, France’s equivalent of an Oscar, for best supporting role.
Lonsdale made numerous films with New Wave director Jean-Pierre Mocky, the last in 2013, “Le Renard Jaune” (“The Yellow Fox”).
Other recent films include Manoel de Oliveira’s “Gebo and the Shadow,” in 2012. His last full-length feature was in 2015, “Les Premiers Les Derniers” (“The First, the Last”) directed by Bouli Lanners.
Born May 24, 1931, Lonsdale was introduced to the cinema and a passion for life in Casablanca, Morocco, where he spent a decade of his young life with his mother and father. He said American GIs posted there during World War II gave him candy, gum and free visits to the movies they showed. He told French journalists that he was blown away by the movies and the industry became his dream.
Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’
NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work environment, apologizing for things “that never should have happened.”
“I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said in a video posted Monday.
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started its 18th season in Los Angeles with the host on stage for the first time in months after taping from DeGeneres’s home during quarantine. There wasn’t a studio audience but a virtual one, with faces beamed in on monitors put in the audience seats.
“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future,” she said. “We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”
Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks. In her monologue, DeGeneres dryly joked that her summer was “super-terrific.”
The host also addressed the allegations that the off-camera DeGeneres is very different than her sunny on-air persona. “The truth is I am that person that you see on TV,” she said.
An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.