Carla Wallenda, famed high-wire act, dies at 85
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe’s founder, has died at the age of 85.
Her son, Rick Wallenda, said on social media she died Saturday in Sarasota, Florida, of natural causes. She was the daughter of Karl Wallenda, who had founded the troupe in Germany before moving to the United States in 1928 to great acclaim. She was the aunt of aerialist Nik Wallenda.
Carla Wallenda was born on Feb. 13, 1936, and appeared in a newsreel in 1939 as she learned how to walk the wire, with her father and mother, Mati, looking on. But she said her first time on the wire was much earlier.
“Actually, they carried me across the wire when I was 6 weeks old,” she said in a 2017 interview with a Sarasota TV station. “My father rode the bicycle and my mother sat on his shoulders, holding me and introducing me to the public.”
She spent her younger years traveling the country as her father’s troupe performed in the Ringling Bros. circus. She had a brother, Mario, and a sister, Jenny — all performed in the act.
She began appearing in the family’s show in 1947, but not on the high wire at first, according to her biography on the family’s website. In 1951, her father told her she could join the high-wire act if she could do a headstand on top of the family’s seven-person pyramid. She was able to join the high-wire act later that year.
Carla Wallenda left the family act in 1961 to form her own troupe. The next season, two of the Wallendas were killed in an accident while performing the pyramid. Her brother was paralyzed.
Wallenda rejoined the family troupe in 1965, replacing an aunt who died doing a solo act.
Her husband, Richard Guzman, died in 1972 when he fell 60 feet during a performance in West Virginia. Her father died in 1978, falling while walking a wire across a street in Puerto Rico. Still, she would not be deterred from performing.
“Accidents can happen anyplace,” she told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 2014. “I have to make a living and this is the only way I know or want to. I’ve done waitress work and hated every minute of it. Why should I go and do a job that I hate?”
She worked through her 70s, including in a Miley Cyrus music video. She finally retired in 2017 at the age of 81 after appearing on a Steve Harvey TV special, doing a headstand atop a 80-foot sway pole.
“When I am out there, all of my pain and all that goes away and I am in a world of my own,” she said in the 2017 TV interview.
She is survived by her son, two daughters, Rietta Wallenda Jordan and Valerie Wallenda, and 16 grandchildren. A second son, Mario, died in 1993.
Audiences hold back as movie theaters open back up
Theaters reopening in New York City this weekend did not set the box office on fire. North American theatrical grosses stayed relatively muted, despite some major new releases like Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Lionsgate’s Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley action flick “Chaos Walking,” according to studio estimates Sunday.
Walt Disney Animation’s “ Raya and the Last Dragon “ earned an estimated $8.6 million from 2,045 locations in North America. The well-reviewed fantasy adventure, featuring the voices of Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran, is also available for Disney+ subscribers to rent and stream at home for $29.99. Streaming grosses were not reported.
Warner Bros. “Tom & Jerry,” which is available to stream free for HBO Max subscribers, brought in $6.6 million from 2,563 North American theaters in its second available weekend. Last weekend the animated film scored the best domestic opening of the year with $13.7 million.
“Chaos Walking,” meanwhile, debuted with $3.8 million. The future set film from “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman cost around $100 million to make.
Approximately 80% of the domestic market is currently allowed to operate with limited capacity. Many areas in North America are not yet fully open, including Los Angeles, and most California counties, Washington D.C., and much of Canada.
Disney is hoping to keep “Raya” in theaters throughout the spring. There are scant major family films on the schedule until early summer and the company is hoping for increased play during spring breaks and as more territories reopen.
Internationally, “Raya and the Last Dragon” earned an estimated $17.6 million from 32 territories — the highest grossing of which was China with $8.4 million.
Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist, one of three interstate shootings in the metro area in two days, authorities said Saturday.
Rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at an area hospital after Friday’s predawn shooting, police in suburban Gwinnett County said.
Police Cpl. Collin Flynn, a department spokesman, said someone pulled up beside Detiege’s car and opened fire around 3 a.m. Friday, WSB TV reported. Ditiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.
Flynn said the suspect fled and a motive in the slaying was unknown. Police gave no immediate description of the suspect’s vehicle and have made no arrest.