Rowling criticized for comments
NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.
The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist,” even if they violate someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”
On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya#ThisIsNotADrill. “
The “Harry Potter” author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”
A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.
Swift, Lee in top photos of the year
Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards, the fabulous reaction Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave when winning a trophy at the Emmy Awards and the time Spike Lee gleefully jumped into the arms of Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars are among the top entertainment moments of 2019.
The list includes the emotional moments when Ali Stroker won a Tony Award and when Kane Brown broke down as he accepted the Artist of the Year Award at the CMT Awards. Other images that made an impression include Jennifer Lopez strutting down a runway in Milan, Elle Fanning posing at the Cannes film festival and a dynamic shot of Maggie Rogers performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival .
Other musicians who were captured include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzo.
‘The Innocent Man’ subject out of prison
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man who spent 35 years in prison in a murder case featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man” was released Thursday morning from an Oklahoma prison.
Karl Fontenot, 55, was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, said Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott. A telephone message left with the U.S. Marshal’s office wasn’t immediately returned.
Fontenot was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1984 kidnapping and killing of Donna Denice Haraway, a convenience store clerk in Ada, Oklahoma.
But a federal judge ordered his release in August, writing that newly discovered evidence provides “solid proof of Mr. Fontenot’s probable innocence.” The state is appealing the judge’s ruling, but a federal appeals panel ruled Fontenot could be released in the meantime.
The convictions of Fontenot and a co-defendant, Thomas Ward, have come under intense scrutiny for years and have been the subject of numerous books, including the bestselling book “The Innocent Man” by John Grisham. It was later made into a six-part documentary series recently released on Netflix.
Ward remains imprisoned while his appeal is proceeding separately in state court.
It was star-making year for Majors
NEW YORK (AP) — How is a great actor made? For Jonathan Majors, the 30-year-old breakout star of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” it started in drama school. It swelled with the discovery of August Wilson. It was provoked by teachers who pushed him to look deeper into himself and into everything around him. But it really began in the pews, listening to his mother, a Methodist pastor, preach.
“My mother’s a wordsmith and she was the first person to call me a wordsmith,” Majors says. “She was the first person to say, ‘You have the gift of gab.’ She ordained me a performer, a storyteller.”
The education of Majors — where he came from, how he got here — is a point of interest because he so overwhelmingly burst on the scene in 2019, making him an easy choice for one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. Majors’ tender and soulful performance as Montgomery Allen in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” has not only drawn widespread acclaim but brought the eager attention of Spike Lee, Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams and Jay-Z — all of whom have cast him in upcoming projects.
All of this just two years after his professional debut, three years since his last semester at the Yale School of Drama.
“You just keep your head down,” Majors says. “I find if I do get frustrated or antsy it’s because I allow ambition to get in. It’s something to be wary of for myself. If you trust the seed that’s been put in you, a tree just grows. I feel fortunate that as it stands now, the tree in me is to make art and to be an actor.”
Majors spoke on a recent trip to New York for the IFP Gotham Awards, where he was a nominee for breakthrough actor (as he also is the Film Independent Spirit Awards).
It had to be a brief stay; his schedule is packed.
The day after, Majors would fly back to Atlanta to shoot the Peele-Abrams-produced HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” in which he stars as a man traveling the Jim Crow South in search of his missing father. Earlier this year, he spent four months in Southeast Asia shooting Lee’s Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods.” He’s also set to star in the Jay-Z produced western “The Harder They Fall.”
It’s not hard to see why. In even smaller parts, like his debut in the Gus Van Sant-produced ABC miniseries “When We Rise” or his Detroit gangster in “White Boy Rick,” Majors exudes a singular presence. His characters suggest icebergs, with unseen depths.