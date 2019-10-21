2nd Sesame Street Place park opening
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There are plenty of sunny days to sweep the clouds away where SeaWorld is opening its next theme park.
Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announced Monday that they are opening the country’s second Sesame Place park in San Diego in spring 2021. The first Sesame Place theme park opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia.
The announcement continues a pivot by Orlando-based SeaWorld away from live animal shows.
The new 17-acre (6.5-hectare) Sesame Place will be located south of SeaWorld San Diego. The space is currently occupied by the water park, Aquatica San Diego, which will have its final season next year.
Monday’s announcement is part of an expanding partnership between SeaWorld and Sesame Street, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. SeaWorld’s Orlando park opened a Sesame Street section earlier this year. Officials wouldn’t disclose the cost of the park.
Steve Youngwood, president of media and education and chief operating officer of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, said the two brands have common objectives.
“We want to engage and educate families. We mutually respect each side’s expertise and we collaborate together to make it work,” Youngwood said.
SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016, after years of pressure from animal rights advocates and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.
The protests intensified after the release of the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which focused on the life of Tilikum, a killer whale responsible for killing a trainer when he dragged her into a pool in front of shocked visitors in 2010.
The company in the past year, though, has seen a reversal of fortune. Attendance was up 8.6% during the 2018 fiscal year, as was revenue. For the first half of this year, attendance was up 1.7%.
In the past year, SeaWorld also has been offering specialized services at its parks for visitors with autism, and Sesame Place San Diego will also offer those services.
The San Diego park will be slightly larger than the Sesame Street park outside Philadelphia. Construction will start in Aquatica’s offseason and resume after Aquatica closes for the season next year.
The park’s opening in San Diego will open the Sesame Street experience to the western U.S., as well as to visitors from south of the border, said Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego.
“I think we will pull a more international audience,” Hannes said.
Back to those sunny days sweeping the clouds away, per Sesame Street’s theme song, it is sunny in San Diego more than two-thirds of the time, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
1st year of royal marriage difficult
LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex says her first year of marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry has been difficult because of the pressure from Britain’s tabloid press.
The former Meghan Markle told ITV in an interview broadcast Sunday that her British friends warned her not to marry the prince because of the intense media scrutiny that would follow in his country. But the U.S. television star said she “naively” dismissed the warnings, because as an American she didn’t understand how the British press worked.
“I never thought this would be easy but I thought it would be fair. And that is the part that is hard to reconcile,” she said. “But (I) just take each day as it comes.”
The royal couple revealed their struggles with the media during the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which followed them on a recent tour of Southern Africa. Both said they had struggled with the spotlight, particularly because they say much of what is printed is untrue.
The pressure was aggravated by the fact that the duchess was a newlywed, then pregnant and then a new mother.
Artists join Country Music Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The bestselling country duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, joined the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley on Sunday evening, in a star-filled ceremony full of tributes to their lasting legacies.
Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were among the guest performers during the medallion ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Each inductee received a medallion and a plaque that will be placed inside the Hall of Fame rotunda.
Brooks & Dunn were an unlikely pairing of two artists who both started out solo. Neither Kix Brooks nor Ronnie Dunn thought the partnership would last, but decades later they are the most awarded and bestselling country duo of all time, with 19 CMA Awards, two Grammys, 25 Academy of Country Music Awards and 20 No. 1 hits. Brooks’ flamboyant nature and guitar playing served as the perfect counterpoint to Dunn’s stellar singing and more understated personality.
With hits such as “Brand New Man,” ‘’Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” ‘’My Maria” and “Neon Moon,” the pair filled arenas and sold more than 28 million albums in the U.S. alone. They took a break in 2010, but reunited in the studio nearly a decade later to release new duet versions of their hits with today’s country stars in an album called “Reboot.”
Brooks has often said he never understood why they made such a good pair, but it happened immediately.
“Putting the two of us together on a Tuesday, and us writing our first two No. 1 records on a Thursday and Friday is just weird,” Brooks said.
Dunn acknowledged that he was often over-analytical of himself and noted that even his therapist was in attendance that night. But he said that he tried hard to keep himself from getting too emotional.
“I have never been so proud and humble,” he said.
The “Reboot” album and the induction has put them back in the spotlight again and they are nominated for both duo of the year and musical event at the CMA Awards in November.
“We had every intention of quitting, and we did for a few minutes,” Brooks said, “But I think we realize now how lucky we are.”
Reba McEntire, who has played alongside Brooks & Dunn since the ‘90s and has a longstanding Las Vegas residency with the duo, came to put the medallions over their heads and joked that she considered them her “big brothers.”
Comedian and country singer Ray Stevens, who learned to play piano as a child in Clarkdale, Georgia, is known for his novelty songs like “The Streak” and “Ahab the Arab,” but also the earnest and Grammy-winning “Everything is Beautiful.” He is an all-around entertainer who has worked as a TV personality, producer, session musician and songwriter. He currently still performs at his own dinner theater in Nashville, CabaRay.
Ricky Skaggs performed the jazz standard “Misty,” which Stevens rearranged into a country bluegrass version that became his biggest country hit in 1975 and earned him a Grammy for arrangement. The McCrary Sisters performed a gospel version of “Everything is Beautiful,” which brought tears to Stevens, who was seated in the front row.
Stevens, 80, said that since his induction was announced earlier this year, people had been saying it was about time he was honored.
“Anytime is a good time to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” he said. But he joked that if the induction had come sooner, he “could have upped his booking fees.”
Jerry Bradley came from a legacy of Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, including his father, the producer Owen Bradley who was the architect of the Nashville Sound, and uncle Harold Bradley, a famed guitarist. Jerry Bradley became head of RCA Nashville in 1973, succeeding Chet Akins and bringing in new artists like Alabama and Ronnie Milsap. He helped market the outlaws of country music in a platinum-selling album called “Wanted: The Outlaws.” Under his leadership, the careers of Dolly Parton and Charley Pride flourished.
Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt performed “Good Hearted Woman,” a song made famous by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. Americana star Yola gave an electrifying performance of “Jolene” and Old Crow Medicine Show made Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight” into a frantic bluegrass breakdown with Molly Tuttle.
“This business has given me a wonderful life,” Bradley said. “I am grateful for the people I’ve met, the songs I’ve heard and the part I’ve played.”
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ claims No. 1 over ‘Joker’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” knocked “Joker” out of the No. 1 spot at the box office, but just barely.
Studios on Sunday say the film starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning grossed an estimated $36 million in North America and $117 million internationally in its first weekend in theaters. The first film had a much stronger domestic showing, opening to nearly $70 million domestically in 2014, and the sequel was expected to earn more stateside. Although
“It’s not as strong as we hoped domestically, but it’s a good start for October and we have a great window leading into Halloween,” said Cathleen Taff, Disney’s president of theatrical distribution. “Most encouraging is the fact that audiences seem to be responding very positively.”
The A CinemaScore — in contrast to the mixed critical reviews — suggests that the film could have a longer life at the box office.
Although it fell to second place after two weekends at the top, Warner Bros.’ “Joker” continues to hold strong at the box office. It added $29.2 million in its third weekend in North America. The villain origin story has grossed over $247 million domestically. Worldwide, it’s earned $737.5 million, and has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.”
Now the big question is whether the R-rated film will make it to $1 billion, but with a $55 million production budget, it’s already a massive hit for the studio and will likely also become director Todd Phillips’ highest-grossing film too.
“It’s already in territory that nobody thought it would get to. It’s achieved a box office that is above the wildest expectations of the studio and analysts,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst. “Even if the box office stopped right now it’s an absolute, unqualified success.”
Third place went to another new sequel, Columbia Pictures’ “Zombieland: Double Tap” with $26.7 million. The R-rated comedy comes 10 years after the original, reuniting Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson with director Ruben Fleischer.