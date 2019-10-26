MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, Oct. 16, 2017, at a forum called “Perspectives on National Security,” at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Time’s Up has called on NBC Universal to release all former employees from non-disclosure agreements that might be impinging on their ability to speak out about sexual harassment, and also to hold an independent investigation into workplace culture at NBC.