Justices toss discrimination case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling in favor of a black media mogul and comedian who’s suing cable giant Comcast alleging racial discrimination.
The justices agreed unanimously that an appeals court applied the wrong legal standard in allowing business owner Byron Allen’s $20 billion suit against Comcast to go forward. Allen has a separate $10 billion suit against Charter Communications that the justices’ decision also affects.
A federal appeals court in San Francisco had said that Allen needed to show that race was among the factors in Comcast’s decision not to offer him a contract. But the Supreme Court said that Allen has to show that race was the decisive factor in the cable companies’ refusal to carry his television channels. Comcast has said it declined to carry the channels because the programming isn’t very good.
Comcast, which is based in Philadelphia, said in a statement it was pleased with the justices’ decision.
Allen’s lawyer had said previously he would go forward with the case no matter what the Supreme Court decided Allen needed to show. In a statement Monday, Allen called the ruling “harmful to the civil rights of millions of Americans.”
Allen’s Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios has several television networks including Cars.tv, Comedy.tv, Pets.tv, Recipe.tv and JusticeCentral.tv. Allen also owns The Weather Channel and a movie distribution company.
The Supreme Court announced its decision in an opinion posted online. Typically the justices take the bench to announce opinions, which are then made available online, but the justices didn’t take the bench Monday because of the coronavirus.
The court previously announced that arguments scheduled for this week and next would be postponed because of the virus.
And the court building is currently closed to the public.
Ruchika Tomar wins award for novel
NEW YORK (AP) — Ruchika Tomar’s “A Prayer for Travelers” has won the PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel, an honor previously given to Marilynne Robinson, Tommy Orange and Yiyun Li among others.
Currently teaching at Stanford University, Tomar will receive $25,000 and a month-long residency at the Ucross Foundation writers retreat in Wyoming.
PEN/Hemingway judges on Monday called Tomar’s narrative of the friendship between two women in a small Nevada town “a remarkable piece of writing, astute in style and structure and also in the story that it tells.”
Rita Wilson shows off in quarantine
From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.
RITA WILSON SHOWS NAUGHTY SIDE
Actress and singer Rita Wilson showed off another side to her musical repertoire while riding out the virus stuck inside.
The performer, married to actor Tom Hanks, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend in which she is seen reading the sci-fi novel “Ender’s Game.”
Then the classic Naughty by Nature 1992 hit “Hip Hop Hooray” begins playing and she raps along nonchalantly — and gamely.
“You drew a picture of my morning/But you couldn’t make my day/I’m rockin’ and you’re yawning/But you never look my way,” she rapped.
Wilson titled the video “Quarantine Stir Crazy.” Hanks and Wilson are in self-isolation in Australia, where the actor was filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when the couple received the diagnosis that both have COVID-19.
Wilson’s vocal skills delighted many on the social network: “The best video EVER!!!!!!” Kim Kardashian commented.
“Yessssssss R Greeky!” Jennifer Aniston chimed in.