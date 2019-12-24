Dern is narrator for audiobook
NEW YORK (AP) — Laura Dern likes the spoken word so much she even enjoys callbacks to re-record lines for her movies.
“Some actors complain about it,” she says. “But it gives me an opportunity to add something to the film.”
Dern was interviewed by telephone recently about a vocal project she especially enjoyed, serving as narrator for a new audiobook production of “Little Women,” the Louisa May Alcott story that’s also coming out this week as a movie directed by Greta Gerwig, with Dern playing the March family mother, Marmee. The audiobook was produced by the producer-distributor Audible. Readers providing voices for the characters include Suzanne Toren, Lauren Fortgang and Allison Hiroto.
Dern’s memories of “Little Women” date back to around age 13, when she and her grandmother would read it aloud together and when Dern read the novel by herself.
“It was an amazing time for me to read the book,” she says. “It was around the time I was deciding to became an actress.”
Dern, 52, related to the Marches from the start. Like the March sisters, she was raised mostly by women; her parents, the actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, divorced when she was little and she spent much of her time with her mother and grandmother. Filming the movie, and reading the audiobook, reminded her of her deep attachment to the fictional family, especially to Marmee.
“I got to walk in those shoes, and to figure how to do it with nobility,” she said. “I found her available and messy and wise and funny, and a muse. I think we often make our heroes very angelic.”
Her immersion in “Little Women” has her thinking about her family — one of her children read “Little Women” while Dern was working on the film last year — and how to include them in future audiobooks. She speaks of a project with her parents, noting that her mother is a Mississippi native who has the “most lyrical, beautiful Southern voice.”
Asked if she has any books in mind that she’d love to narrate, she mentions the plays of Tennessee Williams and some works of humor.
“I’ve never read something that deeply irreverent, so it would be really fun to read David Sedaris,” she said. “I would love that.”
New book is simply a breathtaking tale
“This Is Happiness” is a breathtaking tale told through the eyes of Noel, or Noe, Crowe. After a crisis of faith, the 17-year-old Noe is shipped off to stay with his grandparents in western Ireland, to “the drowning edge of the furthermost that was Faha.”
Faha in the 1970s, when this story takes place, was a place “where, when darkness fell, it fell absolutely, and when you went outside the wind sometimes drew apart the clouds and you stood in the revelation of so many stars you could not credit the wonder and felt smaller in body as your soul felt enormous.”
But while Faha appears to be left behind by the modern world, two remarkable events are about to happen in this village, where “the gap between not-raining and raining again was usually so short you only had time to shake the drops off your cap before it started once more.” First, the rain is about to stop. And this unexpected course happens to coincide with the arrival of electricity.
Along with the electric crews comes a man named Christy, a man who “carried the weight of himself with a look of bemusement, as if it was he who told the world the joke of himself.” Christy, who rents a room from Noe’s grandparents, is not just there to bring light to the village, but to make amends for the mistakes of a lifetime. One of those mistakes resides in Faha, and Christy enlists the young Noe in his quest to right past wrongs.
Williams, a Man Booker Prize-longlisted author for his “History of the Rain,” is a master of Irish storytelling, crafting sentences that tempt the reader to double back and read again — and characters that get under your skin. Among the most endearing is Ganga, Noe’s grandfather, who “lived outside of the jurisdiction of all judgment and thought everyone was always doing their best.” Ganga is the kind of man who breaks his bicycle in an attempt to befriend his friendless neighbor. The kind of man who would leave a copper penny on the ground so that the man, woman or child who found it would think that it’s his or her lucky day.
Ganga has his own unique storytelling style, ending sentences “not by design but by natural exhaustion.” Noe describes his grandfather’s stories as “pell-mell, throwing Aristotle’s unities of action, place and time into the air and in a tumult let the details tumble down the stairs of his brain and out his mouth. He had grown up in an age when storytelling was founded on the forthright principles of passing the time and dissolving the hours of dark.”
For those lulled into the rhythm of Williams’ storytelling there is understated and undeclared love on every page of this book. He captures the love between bickering couples, between friends on a hopeless adventure and love of place and circumstance. The latter Williams describes through the eyes of Doady, Noe’s grandmother:
“My grandmother … understood the tightrope balance they had sustained for nearly half a century, a topsy-turvy way of living they had made up on the model of their own parents and grandparents, which had survived the rearing of a dozen tearaway sons in four rooms in a drowned place on the far margin of the world, where belts could be tightened or loosened as needs be, and without anyone’s say-so but your own. What Doady knew, without saying a word, was that, within the one-foot-after-the-other confines of that tightrope, they were free.”
Author lays out sturdy case in ‘From Russia With Blood’
By JEFF ROWE Associated Press
“From Russia with Blood: The Kremlin’s Ruthless Assassination Program and Vladimir Putin’s Secret War on the West,” Mullholland Books, by Heidi Blake
In “From Russia with Blood: The Kremlin’s Ruthless Assassination Program and Vladimir Putin’s Secret War on the West,” author Heidi Blake lays out a sturdy case that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a cold, treacherous thug who runs his country like a criminal cartel. But European and Asian leaders were so eager to welcome Russia into the family of free nations – and to buy Russian gas and oil – that they looked the other way as Putin consolidated his power and his opponents started turning up dead.
Nervous parallels with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration emerge. Putin wants to “make Russia great again,” the author writes, understandable perhaps given the descent into chaos when the communists were driven from power, only to be replaced by organized criminals who looted the country. Putin made deals with crime bosses and began eliminating opponents and especially people whom he considered traitors.
Putin, like Trump, also responds to accusations with aggressive counterattacks but he hasn’t had to yell much. Instead, the book notes, he has charmed successive leaders in the United States and Britain.
The author is an investigations editor at BuzzFeed News and this book is derived from extensive reporting by her team. The fact-by-fact attribution we’re used to seeing in daily journalism is absent here, but this is nonetheless a compelling rendering of Putin’s frightening extensions of power into Europe and the United States.
Putin “helped propel Donald Trump to the White House through a concerted campaign of meddling,” Blake writes. Moreover, she says, Russia’s “hacking labs, internet troll factories and fake news farms had sown disunity, disruption and disinformation,” and its financing of extremist fringe groups had stirred up racial hate and violence around the world.
A generation ago, Russia threatened the U.S. with a mighty nuclear arsenal. It would have been impossible to envision in those days how successful Russia would be threatening the U.S. and Europe with computers, falsehoods and targeted assassinations. The threat today is no less daunting than those missiles and bombs half a century ago.