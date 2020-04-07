Gaga raises $35M for virus fight
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus.
Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced “One World: Together At Home,” a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.
“I would like to reiterate our deep gratitude to the medical community. My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors as well as nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their families or their patients. What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world and we all salute you,” Gaga said during a news conference Monday.
“What’s very important is three things happening for all of us. That we celebrate and we highlight the singular kind global community that is arising right now. Two, we want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. And three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” she said.
The multi-hour TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.
Gaga said the money raised will help buy much-needed protective gear for health workers, improve lab capacities and further research and development into possible drugs and vaccines to treat the new coronavirus. The singer said she plans to raise more money and explained that the TV special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host “One World: Together At Home,” which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s producer-brother, Finneas.
Honor Blackman, dies at age 94
NEW YORK (AP) — Honor Blackman, the potent British actress who took James Bond’s breath away as Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” and who starred as the leather-clad, judo-flipping Cathy Gale in “The Avengers,” has died. She was 94.
Blackman’s family said in a statement Monday that she died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, in southeastern England.
The honey-voiced Blackman first became a household name in the 1960s spy TV series “The Avengers.” She joined the show in the second season as Cathy Gale, the leather-wearing anthropologist with martial arts skills. Blackman departed the show for Bond before “The Avengers” was exported to America, but her performance solving cases opposite Patrick Macnee caught the eye of Bond producer, Albert R. Broccoli. She and Macnee also recorded the hit song, “Kinky Boots,” together.
But just as “The Avengers” was growing in popularity, Blackman departed it for the third James Bond film, playing Pussy Galore in 1964’s “Goldfinger.” In it, she makes an impression from the start, memorably introducing herself to Sean Connery’s just awoken James Bond.
“Who are you?” Bond asks.
“My name is Pussy Galore.”
“I must be dreaming,” he responds, smiling to himself.
Blackman was 39 and five years older than Connery when she landed the role of Bond’s love interest, and she long maintained the term of “Bond girl” didn’t apply to her.
In the film, Pussy Galore is the leader of a group of women aviators enlisted by the villain Auric Goldfinger. She uses judo (a skill carried over from “The Avengers”) to attack Bond and their foreplay is physical and combative. After they each flip one another into piles of hay, Bond holds her down to kiss her. Eventually, she relents.
Blackman considered Pussy Galore — a lesbian in Ian Fleming’s book — a kind of early feminist, and a different breed than the average Bond woman.
“In so many of the films, the girls just looked at James and fell flat on their backs,” Blackman told the magazine TV Times in 2014. “Yet Pussy Galore was a career woman — a pilot who had her own air force, which was very impressive. She was never a bimbo.”
The character’s double-entendre name was one producers said they had to convince censors to permit. But Pussy Galore has regularly ranked as among the most popular “Bond women.”
“She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time,” said Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Honor Blackman was born in East London on Aug. 22, 1925.
Her father, Frederick Blackman, was a civil servant clerk.
She recalled her father giving her the choice, as a teenager, of taking biking or elocution lessons.
She chose the lessons, and went to attend the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and acting in the West End.
Acting in film, television and theater for seven decades, Blackman amassed more than 100 screen credits, including the Titanic drama “A Night to Remember”; the fantasy “Jason and the Argonauts” (as the goddess Hera); “Lola,” with Charles Bronson; and a cameo in “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”
Blackman was married twice, first to Bill Sankey, from 1948-1956, and then to actor Maurice Kaufman, with whom she adopted two children. She is survived by their children, Lottie and Barnaby, and four grandchildren.