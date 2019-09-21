Bat Signal to be on display for anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no joker. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman.
DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.
Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. But tThe most ambitious party plan is the illumination of the Batman signal.
It will start at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It will also appear in 13 cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.
It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.
1 event near Area 51 pulls plug
HIKO, Nev. (AP) — The promoter of an event set up for Earthlings to party in the remote Nevada desert around the “Storm Area 51” internet craze canceled a Saturday show due to low attendance, while the host of a festival for several thousand people in the tiny town of Rachel said her show will go on.
“Area 51 Basecamp” organizer Keith Wright said that after drawing just 500 attendees at a Friday concert and vendors event planned for 5,000 at the Alien Research Center souvenir shop in Hiko, he had to pull the plug.
“We put on a safe event for the people that showed up,” Wright said. “But we had to make the decision today because it costs tens of thousands of dollars to staff each day.”
“It was a gamble financially,” he said. “We lost.”
Several dozen campers are still booked until Sunday, he added.
In Rachel, Little A’Le’Inn owner Connie West said she was sad to hear the Hiko festival didn’t succeed.
West, in a voice hoarse from stress and lack of sleep, said a noon-to-midnight slate of “Alienstock” musical entertainment will continue for the several thousand revelers camping on her property and nearby federal land.
“This is the most fabulous time,” West said. “I’m just so grateful that people came. This is their event as much as it is mine.”
Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee called activities “pretty calm” early Saturday in Rachel and Hiko.
Emergency services chief Eric Holt said the number of law enforcement officers and medics were being scaled back, but that officials weren’t becoming complacent.
He said resources mustered from around the state to handle up to 30,000 people probably won’t be needed for the estimated 3,000 campers and festival-goers at “Alienstock” in Rachel.
“The best-case scenario is pretty much what happened,” Holt said.
In Nye County, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly reported no one showed up early Saturday at a main entrance and an auxiliary gate at the once-secret Area 51 U.S. Air Force facility.
Wehrly revised to 100 each the number of people who appeared at each of those gates early Friday near Amargosa Valley, a 90-minute drive west of Las Vegas.
Lee and Holt, about a two-hour drive north of Las Vegas, said revelers gathered until about 4 a.m. at two gates between Hiko and Rachel.
The sheriff said about 20 people broke from among revelers and “acted like they were going to storm but stopped short.”
Lee reported one arrest, for disorderly conduct, at the end of the “Area 51 Basecamp” concert in Hiko. That brought the number of arrests since Thursday to six — all misdemeanors and most for trespassing.
Holt said one man was treated for dehydration by festival medics in Rachel, and a man reported missing Friday morning after heading Thursday from a festival campground in Hiko toward an Area 51 gate was found safe Friday evening. He said he didn’t have any other details.
Two crashes were reported involving vehicles hitting cows, Holt said. Motorists weren’t injured. Officials noted the highway between Hiko and Rachel is open range for cattle grazing.
The vibe among the assembled humans, which Lee estimated totaled in the low thousands, remained mostly harmless.
While costumed space aliens were a common and sometimes hilarious sight in events that began Thursday, no one has reported seeing actual extraterrestrials or UFOs.
Julie Andrews to receive honor
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The American Film Institute is honoring Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award.
The organization said Friday that Andrews will receive the award at the Gala Tribute on April 25 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on TNT.
Andrews’ acting career has spanned several decades, winning an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in “Mary Poppins.” She also starred in “The Sound of Music” and “The Princess Diaries.”
Andrews received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won two Grammys through “Mary Poppins” and “Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies.”
The 83-year-old actress will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney. This year’s honoree was Denzel Washington .
Former journalist dies at age 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert S. Boyd, who shared a 1973 Pulitzer Prize with colleague Clark Hoyt for coverage of Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton’s exit from the campaign due to mental health issues, has died. He was 91.
The journalist died of congestive heart failure at a retirement home in Philadelphia, Hoyt said.
Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain with properties like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald. He witnessed the secret U.S. bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War and received a tour of the Bay of Pigs from Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
At 65, Boyd became a science writer and traveled with a scientific expedition to the South Pole.
He is survived by his wife and five children.