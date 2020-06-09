New to view this week on services
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
MOVIES
“Da 5 Bloods”: It’s always the right time for a Spike Lee joint and thankfully Netflix has his latest ready to debut Friday. Four veterans travel back to Vietnam to try to find the remains of their squad leader in this film that traverses decades and genres. Full of complex ideas, “ Da 5 Bloods “ is guaranteed to enlighten and provoke. Case in point? He’s made one of the veterans (Delroy Lindo) a Donald Trump supporter.
Celebrating Pride: Pride parades will be few and far between this year, but a number of channels are celebrating the LGBTQ community with special programming. On Friday starting at 8 p.m., film critic Alonso Duralde will be on TCM discussing three formative films, “Our Betters,” “Victim” and “Word is Out.” And on Sunday, the Criterion Channel drops the second installment of its Queersighted series, with seven films including Jean Cocteau’s “Orpheus,” Gus Van San’s “My Own Private Idaho” and Céline Sciamma’s “Water Lilies.”
“Artemis Fowl”: Originally intended for theaters, Disney Plus is releasing Kenneth Branagh’s big budget adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s “ Artemis Fowl “ Friday. In the film, a young Irish genius (Ferdia Shaw) discovers a magical world in a quest to save his father (Colin Farrell) from a pack of fairies. Judi Dench and Josh Gad also star.
MUSIC
Chloe x Halle: The sophomore album from Chloe x Halle was originally supposed to be released last week, but the duo decided to push it back out to honor Black Out Tuesday and the music industry’s plan to turn off the music and take time to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other black people. “ Ungodly Hour “ will be released Friday and features a more grown-up side of Chloe, 21, and Halle, 20. The girls co-wrote, co-produced and engineered the album, which features the viral R&B hit, “Do It.”
Norah Jones: Over the last two years Norah Jones has held monthly recording sessions with various musicians to create epic singles instead of a full album. The result of those gatherings, along with unreleased songs from her 2019 project, make up “ Pull Me Up Off the Floor “ — a new 11-track album coming out Friday. Jones produced nine of the songs alone and wrote seven of the tracks by herself. Collaborators include Jeff Tweedy, Emily Fiskio and Sarah Oda.
TELEVISION
Gabrielle Union, engaged in a battle with NBC over her firing from “America’s Got Talent,” is firmly in control on “ L.A.’s Finest,” the drama she produces and stars in with Jessica Alba. The series returns for season two on Spectrum, with the first three episodes out Monday. To set the scene: detective Syd (Union) is searching for a friend’s killer, her partner McKenna (Alba) is dealing with marital woes, and then a crime wave hits.
Medical practitioners can be heroic with or without a pandemic to battle, as made clear in the docuseries “ Lenox Hill, “ shot before the COVID-19 crisis. Cameras follow two brain surgeons, an ER physician and an obstetrician at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital as they pour their energies and dedication into their patients’ care while also tending to their own lives — a challenge that includes pregnancy for two of the doctors. The eight-episode series is out Wednesday on Netflix.
If mystery is your cup of tea “ Grantchester “ is here to oblige, returning 9 p.m. EDT Sunday to PBS’ “Masterpiece.” Set in an English village in the 1950s, the series boasts an unlikely pair of crime-busters in the Rev. Will (Tom Brittney), and police detective Geordie (Robson Green). Also back are closeted man of the cloth Leonard (Al Weaver) and Tessa-Peake Jones as an indispensable if stern housekeeper.
Songs to voice the black experience
NEW YORK (AP) — After watching the ghastly video of George Floyd dying as a police officer pressed a knee on his neck, Grammy-nominated R&B singer Trey Songz couldn’t sleep. He felt a pain in his gut so heavy it brought him down to his home studio, where he began recording a new song.
Though Songz said the melody and lyrics came to him quickly, his voice cracked and he couldn’t sing.
“As I tried to get (the lyrics) out, I couldn’t get them out,” the 35-year-old said. “My voice would break, or tears would fall.”
So he went into the Los Angeles streets to protest in solidarity alongside thousands grieving Floyd’s death and demanding reforms to policing in America.
“It was so much love and good energy out there, like so much hope. Really looking to your right, to your left, seeing people of so many ethnicities standing for our cause — it gave me the strength that I needed to come back and finish the song,” he said.
“2020 Riots: How Many Times” was released Friday and features an-all black choir from Atlanta elevating Songz’ passionate vocals on the track.
“I was actually crying on some of them lyrics,” he said. “It’s pain. It’s sadness. It’s anger. It’s rage. It’s confusion.”
Other musicians have released songs in the last week in the wake of Floyd’s death and those of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. The artists include Meek Mill, Kane Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Terrace Martin and Run the Jewels (a Spotify playlist of the songs can be found here).
“How you gonna serve and protect with your knee on my neck,” T.I. raps on Nasty C’s “They Don’t,” released Friday.
YG, the platinum-selling rapper who released a hard-hitting diss song about President Donald Trump in 2016, dropped a punchy West Coast-flavored track last week called “FTP,” which stands for “F — the Police.” On the song, the Compton performer raps: “It’s the Ku Klux cops, they on a mission/It’s the Ku Klux cops, got hidden agendas/It’s the truth, I won’t stop.”
LL Cool J posted a fiery freestyle on Instagram and hip-hop artist Jung Youth, who is white, tackles discrimination against blacks on “God Only Knows.”
“They killed a brother for the color of his skin again/Reminds me of how they treated Serena at Wimbledon,” he raps at the top of the song.
Mickey Guyton, one of the few black voices on the country music scene, wrote the song “Black Like Me” last year about her life story and experiences with racism. She released the song on Black Out Tuesday, and said that when she hears it now she thinks of “George, Ahmaud, Breonna.”
“I have been an absolute wreck since Ahmaud Aubrey (died). That’s the first one that just punched me in my gut because you could see him in that video scared for his life. Then seeing Breonna Taylor and having a sister ... I saw myself in her and that took me down a darker space. I’ve been crying for weeks. Then to see George Floyd...,” she said. “I couldn’t believe I had a song that expressed everything that we feel.”
“Black Like Me” is a poignant tune featuring the lyrics: “If you think we live in the land of the free/You should try to be black like me.”
“I wrote that song to heal my heart,” she said. “This is a song for people to understand what we’re going through. We need to talk about that.”
Like Guyton, Grammy-winning singer Leon Bridges pulled from a song he had previously written about black life and police brutality to relate to today’s grief and pain. On Monday, he released the track “Sweeter.”
“With that song, I want people to listen from the perspective of the black man. The black man in the grip of the oppressor. The black man in his last moments transitioning from life to death and literally his mind, body and soul is having a flashback to his murder essentially,” the 30-year-old said. “I’ve always struggled with how to write about some of the problems that we face in America as black men. I’ve always struggled with how to write about those things in a tasteful way. When I look at this song ‘Sweeter,’ I just feel like it’s a gift from God.”
Bridges said he originally planned to release another single, but decided to go with “Sweeter” this week because it was so relevant.
“When you constantly see black men die at the hands of police, it’s like a callus is formed over your emotions to where you can’t feel anything. I would say, for me, the straw that broke the camel’s back was seeing George Floyd,” he said. “It was the first time that I shed tears over a man that I didn’t even know, over a black man. I’ve always been aware but that was the first time I shed real tears because I saw myself, I saw my brother, I saw my sisters in that moment.”
Others who recently released tracks about the black experience include Eric Bellinger, Gramps Morgan, Fantastic Negrito, Polo G, Joy Oladokun, Breland, Mr. Killa, Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles, Wyatt Waddell, King OSF and Teejayx6.
Songz, who has released 20 Top 10 R&B hits, said that while protesting he heard classic black pride songs from James Brown, Marvin Gaye and others working as the soundtrack for activists walking the streets.