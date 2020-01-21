BBC chief to leave amid challenges
LONDON (AP) — BBC Director-General Tony Hall announced Monday that he will step down from the helm of the U.K. broadcaster in six months after seven years in the job.
Hall said he was quitting so that a new leader can oversee a mid-term review of the BBC’s funding in 2022, and a renewal of its governing charter, due in 2027.
The announcement comes as the publicly funded BBC is facing intense political and public pressure amid a fast-changing media landscape and viewing habits.
It has been criticized by both sides of the Brexit debate over its coverage of the U.K.’s impending departure from the European Union, and some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government have suggested changing the BBC’s funding model.
The broadcaster currently is funded largely through a $200 a year fee paid by every household with a television.
It is not state-controlled, though the government sets the terms of the broadcaster’s charter, renewed once a decade.
In a warning to the organization’s critics, Hall said that “in an era of fake news, we remain the gold standard of impartiality and truth.
“What the BBC is, and what it stands for, is precious for this country,” Hall said. “We ignore that at our peril.”
Prosecutors: seek prison for heist
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors are seeking lengthy prison terms for four men accused of staging the brazen theft of a 221-pound Canadian gold coin that disappeared from a Berlin museum almost three years ago.
The dpa news agency reported Monday that prosecutors have asked Berlin’s region court to sentence two of the men to seven years in prison and the two others to six and five years each.
A verdict is expected next month.
Prosecutors claim the men, aged 21 to 25, stole the “Big Maple Leaf” coin worth about $4.33 million from Berlin’s Bode Museum in March 2017.
German media have reported that three of the accused, 24-year-old Wayci Remmo, 20-year-old Ahmed Remmo and 22-year-old Wissam Remmo, have links to organized crime.
The fourth suspect, identified only as 20-year-old Dennis W., worked as a security guard at the museum, which is located in the heart of the German capital.
The defendants have remained silent throughout the trial.
Their lawyers have denied the accusations against their clients.
The coin has not been recovered.
Musician Jimmy Heath dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Heath, a Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist and composer who performed with such greats as Miles Davis and John Coltrane before forming the popular family group the Heath Brothers in middle age, has died. He was 93.
Heath’s grandson Fa Mtume told The New York Times that he died Sunday at his home in Loganville, Georgia.
The cause of death was not immediately given.
Heath, a native of Philadelphia, had been playing jazz since the 1940s, in the early days of bebop. He was mentored by Dizzy Gillespie, idolized Charlie Parker, whose nickname was “Bird,” and would become known as “Little Bird” for how well he emulated Parker’s fluid style.
Heath overcame his battles with heroin addiction, which landed him in prison in the mid-1950s, and had a long and productive career.
He wrote most of the material for the Chet Baker-Art Pepper album “Playboys,” recorded with everyone from Davis and Coltrane to Milt Jackson and Gil Evans, worked on charts for Ray Charles, and released several of his own albums.
In the 1970s, he helped found the Heath Brothers, which also featured brothers Percy Heath on bass and Albert “Tootie” Heath on drums.
Their albums included “Marchin’ On” and the Grammy-nominated “Live at the Public Theater.”
In 1993, he received a Grammy nomination for his own “Little Man, Big Band” album (Heath stood just 5 feet, 3 inches) and played in a jazz concert at the White House, when President Bill Clinton himself borrowed his saxophone for one number.
In 2003, he was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts, which noted that “By combining his versatile style of performing and his outstanding writing and arranging abilities, he has set a high standard of accomplishment in the jazz field.”
Survivors include Tootie Heath; his second wife, Mona; and a child from each of his marriages. His son from his first marriage, James Mtume, became a Grammy-winning musician and songwriter who helped write the Stephanie Mills hit “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”
Another son, Jeffrey, died in 2010. Percy Heath died in 2005.