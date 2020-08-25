Shaq agrees to new deal with Turner
Los Angeles (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal won’t be leaving “Inside the NBA” anytime soon. In fact, viewers are going to be seeing more of him across Turner’s many platforms.
Turner Sports and WarnerMedia announced Monday that they have reached a multi-year extension with O’Neal, who joined Turner in 2011 after a 19-year Hall of Fame NBA career
During a telephone interview with The Associated Press, O’Neal said discussions were happening before the coronavirus pandemic halted everything in March.
“I’m happy to be with Ernie (Johnson Jr.), Charles (Barkley) and Kenny (Smith) for longer. I love working with them,” O’Neal said. “The first two years were difficult, I was trying to be Bryant Gumbel or the next Ernie Johnson. Then I realized Ernie is Ernie and they wanted me to be Shaq. Once I loosened up, things were a lot better.”
O’Neal said doing “Shaq Life” on TNT this past year, which was a series that showed him as a DJ, businessman and around his family, showed him the different things he could pursue with Turner.
Besides his appearances on TNT’s NBA studio shows, the agreement includes O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast” moving to WarnerMedia next year, “Shaq Life” being renewed for a second season, and O’Neal appearing on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show mixing tracks as a DJ. It also includes him serving as an executive producer for some projects on Bleacher Report as well as a new show on the business of basketball on NBA TV.
“I definitely want to get a cartoon going,” O’Neal said. “Turner has a lot of entities under their umbrella. Who knows? I might have to put “Kazaam” under the Turner Movie Classics library.”
O’Neal’s current focus, though, is on the NBA playoffs. While he has liked the quality of the basketball, he does miss the travel aspect of the postseason for teams.
“It has to be done, but playoff basketball is about the stories and overcoming things, now you don’t have that,” he said. “Now you just have to have a guy go off. There’s no travel, no wear and tear, You have to have your A game on.”
Oates, Groff to add to book on Thoreau
NEW YORK (AP) — Joyce Carol Oates, Douglas Brinkley and Lauren Groff are among more than 20 writers contributing essays for a book on the legacy of Henry David Thoreau.
Princeton University Press announced Monday that “Now Comes Good Sailing: On Henry David Thoreau and the Meaning of Life” will be published in 2021.
The book’s title comes from words the celebrated nature writer and social commentator reportedly spoke as he neared his death, in 1862.
Others writing about Thoreau for the new book include the best-selling novelist Amor Towles, Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction writer John McPhee, travel writer Pico Iyer, and the author and columnist Rafia Zakaria.
‘Black Joy Project’ to be made into book
NEW YORK (AP) — The author and educator Kleaver Cruz has traveled the world asking the same question: “What does Black joy mean to you?”
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Monday that Cruz has adapted his “Black Joy Project” into a book of the same name. “Black Joy Project,” which does not yet have a release date, will combine images and essays into what Cruz has called the vital use of joy as a path to resistance.
“There is a necessity in expressing and naming Black joy as a practice towards liberation and I want it for all Black people around the world,” Cruz said in a statement.
The Black Joy Project dates back to 2015 when Cruz felt overwhelmed by “Black death and pain,” as he writes on his website kleavercruz.com.
He made a vow that for 30 days he would use social media to post images of Black joy.
He now has thousands of Facebook and Instagram followers, and his work has been highlighted in Vibe and Huffington Post among other publications.
Houghton senior editor Rakia Clark said in a statement that she was excited to “focus on joy as an ever-present but under-acknowledged force in the struggle for social justice and to help shepherd a necessary addition into the current canon of books on race.”
“What I love about The Black Joy Project is that it doesn’t shy away from any activist movements or from difficult conversations; it offers another way to access them. It shows activism as more than suffering,” she said.