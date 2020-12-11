Things are going to look different for the Rangers in 2021 – a lot different.
Let’s start with Elvis Andrus – as of right now, he’s no longer the starting shortstop.
I have mixed feelings on it. Andrus is the last Ranger who was a member of the 2010 and 2011 World Series teams and he hasn’t gotten any younger in the last decade.
He joined the team in 2009 and replaced legendary Ranger Michael Young at shortstop and now, it appears Andrus will be taking on a similar role to that of Young at the end of his legendary career.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will make the shift to shortstop after winning a Gold Glove at third base and Andrus could potentially see a significant amount of playing time there.
Question marks surround the second-base spot where I’m guessing it will be a competition between Rougned Odor and Nick Solak.
Personally, I think it’s time to turn the page on Odor, which is a bit unfortunate seeing as Texas is his only MLB team but it’s a business, a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business, and let’s be honest Odor hasn’t done anything big for the Rangers since punching Jose Bautista.
Regardless, there are needs all over the Rangers’ roster and that’s easy to see just by looking at their 22-38 record in 2020.
The Rangers lack hitting power and a power hitter. They also don’t have that solid ace that most teams have.
There are several guys who will at least attempt to compete for that role, but none of them have star power or experience that the club needs.
I’m hoping the Rangers bring someone in via free agency or a trade who has been there and done that, someone who won’t crack under pressure.
Of course, the offense will also need to do its part to give whoever is on the mound some run support, but again that shows there are broken pieces all over the organization.
Another change the Rangers made was bringing in Chris Young and making him general manager.
Jon Daniels will still be in charge as president of baseball operations (not exactly sure what responsibilities come with that title) but it could be interesting to see what changes are made between now and the start of the 2021 season and whether it’s good or bad, we still have a long way until then.
Of course, the 2020 season was the first for the Rangers in Globe Life Field, but let’s face it, 2021 will be considered the real inaugural season of the ballpark, that is as long as fans are actually able to attend games.
Either way, things are going to be different.