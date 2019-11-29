■ HORNETS 110, PISTONS 107: DETROIT — Langston Galloway’s shot from near midcourt rimmed out at the buzzer, and the Charlotte Hornets held on for a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Charlotte completed a home-and-home sweep of the Pistons this week. Detroit must be wondering what it has to do to beat the Hornets. Charlotte edged the Pistons 109-106 earlier in the month and 102-101 on Wednesday night.
■ SPURS 107, CLIPPERS 97: SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White each had 17 points, and San Antonio beat Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles.
The Spurs stopped the Clippers’ seven-game win streak in Leonard’s second appearance in San Antonio as an opponent. Leonard finished with 19 points on 8-for-23 shooting.
San Antonio had lost two straight and 12 of 14, but found its footing against Los Angeles.
■ BUCKS 119, CAVALIERS 110: CLEVELAND — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 11 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and Milwaukee held off Cleveland for its 10th straight victory.
Antetokounmpo grabbed 12 rebounds and has had double-doubles in every game this season for Milwaukee, at 16-3 the top team in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks hadn’t won 10 in a row since the 1985-86 season.
■ RAPTORS 90, MAGIC 83: ORLANDO, Fla. — Norman Powell scored a career-best 33 points as Toronto won its sixth straight game, beating Orlando.
Powell was 7-for-9 shooting in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.
Fred Van Fleet added 22 points for the Raptors, who won despite Pascal Siakam’s 4-for-22 shooting. Siakam finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Evan Fournier scored 19 points for Orlando, which has lost four of five. Markelle Fultz added 15 points. Aaron Gordon, who played 32 minutes for Orlando after missing three games with a right ankle contusion, had eight points and eight rebounds.
■ NETS 112, CELTICS 107: NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie had 32 points and 11 assists while Kyrie Irving was again unable to face his former team, and Brooklyn beat Boston to split a home-and-home series.
Irving missed his eighth straight game with a right shoulder injury but was at the arena to get an evaluation and watch from the bench along with Kevin Durant as Dinwiddie kept up his strong play in his place. The Eastern Conference player of the week last week matched his highest assist total of the season and was two shy of his best scoring performance of the season.
■ HEAT 122, WARRIORS 105: MIAMI — Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Tyler Herro added 19 and Miami remained perfect at home this season.
Duncan Robinson scored 17 for Miami, which is 8-0 at home for the second time in franchise history — tying the mark set by the 2012-13 Heat. Robinson and Herro were a combined 10 for 13 from 3-point range.
Jimmy Butler scored 16, while Kendrick Nunn and Kelly Olynyk each had 15 for the Heat.
■ 76ERS 101, KNICKS 95: NEW YORK — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 17 rebounds, James Ennis III scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Philadelphia overcame a sluggish start and beat New York.
Tobias Harris scored 19, and Ben Simmons chipped in 16 points, including a game-sealing steal and dunk late in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who have won two straight and six of seven.
Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points for the Knicks, who have lost a season-high five straight.