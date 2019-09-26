ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner still has the support of his athletic director even after the Yellow Jackets basketball team was slapped with NCAA sanctions Thursday, including a ban on postseason play for upcoming season.
Dealing a major blow to Pastner’s efforts to rebuild the struggling Atlantic Coast Conference program, the NCAA hit Georgia Tech with four years of probation for major recruiting violations committed by Pastner’s former assistant coach and an ex-friend.
The sanctions handed down by the NCAA also included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2% of the program’s budget,
Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in Georgia Tech’s own investigation.
“We admonish Josh for his poor judgment” in allowing his former friend, Ron Bell, “to get close to the program in the first place,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said.
That was the extent of any punishment for Pastner.
While Georgia Tech is considering an appeal, the lead investigator said the penalties could have been more severe.
“Quite frankly, if you look at the penalties that were prescribed, they are ... in most cases at the lower level of level one standards,” said Joel Maturi, the chief hearing officer for the NCAA’s committee on infractions. “We’re trying to be as fair and consistent as we can.”
But Stansbury said some sanctions could unfairly impact current players. He expects a decision on a possible appeal within 10 days.
The NCAA said former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie gave $300 to a highly touted prospect for a visit to an Atlanta strip club and arranged for him to meet with a former Georgia Tech athlete who played for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.
The NBA player was not identified, but Jarrett Jack was on the Hawks’ roster in 2016. He never played for Atlanta, which waived him during training camp as he struggled to return from a serious knee injury.
Maturi said the use of a strip club for recruiting purposes was disturbing.
LaBarrie was given a three-year show-cause ban from coaching for failing to cooperate in the investigation. The NCAA said he denied any involvement during his first interview with the enforcement staff and also tried to get the prospect to lie about what happened. LaBarrie later acknowledged that he arranged the illegal benefits, the investigation found.
The committee said Bell provided two players and a potential transfer athlete with $2,424 in shoes, clothes, meals, transportation and lodging.
As for Bell, the NCAA found that Pastner repeatedly cautioned against providing any illegal benefits, though the coach allowed him to continue interacting with the program.