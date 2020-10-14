ASSOCIATED PRESS
A set of proposals to permit NCAA athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships deals will go up for vote in January, the last step for the association to change its rules but not the last word on how name, image and likeness compensation will work.
One year after the NCAA’s Board of Governors directed membership at each of division of the association to come up with plans to allow athletes to cash in on their fame, the Division I Council on Wednesday approved a proposal that took shape in April.
The council also approved a proposal that would permit all NCAA athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out a season of competition. Currently, football, basketball, baseball and hockey players must sit out a year after they transfer as an undergraduate. Athletes in other sports have already had access to a one-time exception.
Both proposals will go to membership for comment and feedback. barring something unforeseen, they return to the Division I Council — which has representatives from all 32 D-I conferences —- for a final vote in Janaury.
“While there has been a lot of surveying of the membership to date, getting proposals in the system has a way of sparking additional conversation and we’re hoping there will be some refinement over the next three months,” said Grace Calhoun, the athletic director at Penn and council chairwoman.