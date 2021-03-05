In a decade’s time, anyone discussing what it was like to live through 2020 would be remiss not to mention the waves of support shown to the essential workers who risked their lives to continue to work during a pandemic; especially those battling the virus firsthand in our health care system.
Signs with slogans such as “Heroes Work Here” and other similar sayings were placed around hospitals and other care facilities as health care workers battled to get enough personal protective equipment and keep themselves safe, as they continued to try to save lives.
However, one aspect of the fight against COVID-19 that many failed to see was the innovative work done by nurses during this past year, when there was no available information as to what the profession should do to battle against COVID-19.
“The field of nursing itself has not changed, what has changed in our response to the needs of our patients,” said Kathy Redler, the Associate Chief Nursing Officer with Christus Good Shepherd, “I think we have been very innovative in how we responded and collaborated in our fields, and in our creativity in providing care. This is something that simply has never been seen before.”
Dr. Rebekah Grigsby, Dean of the East Texas Baptist University College of nursing, said that this past year has brought out a true innovative mentality in the field of nursing, something that was already there, but not quite as emphasized.
“Honestly, nursing is always evolving, nothing is different certain things have just intensified,” Grigsby said.
Redler said that when the pandemic first hit this area, around March 2020, nurses had to find new ways to care for patients battling this virus, with very little research having been done on it previously.
Because of this, Grigsby said that a lot of nurses went online, utilizing social media and other applications to share information across the country, to try to work together to figure out what needed to be done.
“We also received so much support in the beginning, and we still see that support today almost a year later,” Redler said, “I am so appreciative of everything that the public did for us, and continue to do to support us.”
Additionally, Redler said that there has been an increase in demand for nurses, with so many intensive care units being flooded with COVID-19 patients.
“We are seeing more complex patients in our hospitals, and the need to share information on what works and what doesn’t is there, and it needs to be fast,” Grigsby said.
She added that the situation in hospitals became more complex, with nurses and physicians in certain fields being laid off temporarily as those wards were utilized to house COVID-19 patients.
“It was complicated, because we had some nurses in those fields laid off for a while, while in the ICU we have a desperate need for more help,” Grigsby said.
For this reason, Grigsby said that 2020 saw a rise in the need for traveling nurses, who are more capable of moving from one hospital to another to fill in when they need more assistance.
“Staffing for nurses has always been a problem, we almost always need more, and traveling nurses have always been a thing, it’s just that in this pandemic those things became more apparent,” she said.
When it comes to students who are currently studying to be nurses, Grigsby said that they are working to navigate changes in both their education, and their professional careers, combining two of the most dangerous fields in 2020, education and health care.
“I know some of our students are feeling overwhelmed, because they have to deal with changes in their schooling and be flexible,” Grigsby said.
After Spring Break 2020, all classes went online and remained online for the rest of the year at ETBU. When the next semester rolled around, the school went to 50 percent classroom capacity and mandated mask wearing, along with other cleanliness procedure to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Along with the challenges of navigating 50 percent classroom capacity, partial or fully online courses, and other challenges to students, Grigsby has said that many of her students are looking at this pandemic as a way to get the experience they need.
“The field of nursing is so innovative, and I think never really more than now, and so a lot of these students are getting a firsthand look at this, before they have been working fully in the field, which is a huge benefit,” she said.
This includes an increase in the number of nursing students who are working externships at local hospitals this semester, according to Grigsby, who said that the increased need in nursing help has opened up the door for more of her students to get firsthand experience.
Additionally, nursing students have been volunteering with local vaccine clinics to help administer the vaccine, as well as volunteering at COVID-19 testing sites.
“I think by now some of them have given more shots then I have in my lifetime,” Grigsby said. “But it goes to show, this really is invaluable experience these students are getting right now.”
One thing that has never been a problem for the ETBU school of nursing is getting its students hired, with Grigsby stating that 2020 was no exception. The school has a 100 percent hire rate from its nursing program.
“The hiring process itself may look a little different right now, but one thing remains clear, people need nurses right now. They have always needed nurses, but I think the pandemic really spotlighted exactly what we do,” she said.