FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian watches warm-ups before an NCAA football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Sarkisian made the most of his final game with Alabama and three of the most dangerous weapons in college football during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)