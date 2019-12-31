As New Year’s Day is quickly approaching, the City of Marshall Public Works Department would like to remind the community of the modified trash and recycle collection days from Republic Services.
- Monday & Tuesday — Regular Collection
- Wednesday / New Year’s Day — No Trash or Recycle Collection
- Wednesday pickup will be collected on Thursday.
- Thursday pickup will be collected on Friday.
- Friday pickup will be collected on Saturday.
If you experience any issues with trash collection, please contact Republic Services at (903) 986-5324.