As New Year’s Day is quickly approaching, the City of Marshall Public Works Department would like to remind the community of the modified trash and recycle collection days from Republic Services.

  • Monday & Tuesday — Regular Collection
  • Wednesday / New Year’s Day — No Trash or Recycle Collection
  • Wednesday pickup will be collected on Thursday.
  • Thursday pickup will be collected on Friday.
  • Friday pickup will be collected on Saturday.

If you experience any issues with trash collection, please contact Republic Services at (903) 986-5324.