Genesis PrimeCare, doing business as East Texas Border Health Clinic, was recently awarded a $1.3 million federal grant to aid in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Throughout East Texas, $6.3 million was given in the most recent round of grants, according to information released by Senator John Cornyn’s office.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.
“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in East Texas a high priority.”
According to information received from Genesis PrimeCare Marketing Director Charlotte Mitchell, the funds will be shared between all of the locations.
“The funds will be used to purchase supplies to protect patients and employees from exposure to COVID 19 , as well as being used for COVID 19 testing. Funds will also be used to keep our employees working. Genesis PrimeCare does not plan to furlough during this challenging time. The Genesis PrimeCare mission is to positively impact the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” she said.
Other East Texas receivers included Tyler Family Circle of Care with a $968,585 grant, East Texas Community Health Services, Inc. in Nacogdoches for $771,800, Health Opportunities for the people of East Texas, Inc. in Tenaha f0r $706,685, Longview Wellness Center, Inc. for $1,079,330, Mount Enterprise Community Health Clinic for $694,625, and Special Health Resources for Texas, Inc. in Longview for $868,055.