A Marshall man is dead and another charged with murder after an early Thursday morning apartment shooting, Marshall police said.
Cedric Eugene King, 50, died as a result of the shooting, police said.
Jakeous Jamal Johnson, 23, has been charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail, with bond set at $200,000.
Dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting that had just occurred in the apartment complex located in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue in Marshall at 2:47 a.m. Thursday, police said.
Upon arrival, responding officers located the shooting victim inside the apartment complex. The male individual found inside the apartment complex, identified as King, had sustained gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, police said. King succumbed to his injuries and was later declared dead.
Officers detained Johnson at the scene for questioning, police said, and detectives later arrested Johnson based on the investigation.