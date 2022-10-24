Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.