A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
DPS said a preliminary investigation shows an SUV driven by Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling west on U.S. 80. The SUV passed another vehicle in a non-passing zone, then came back into the lane and struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker also traveling westbound, DPS said.
The driver of the Can-Am Ryker was identified as Barbara Allen, 65, of Hughes Springs. She was pronounced dead by JP Mike Smith.
DeSantos was charged with criminal negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail, DPS said.