Rep. Chris Paddie invites Harrison County first responders and healthcare providers to come by the Catfish Express and Mega Bites trailers to pick up a meal as a small token of the community's appreciation for all that they are doing during these difficult times.
The trailers will be open to the public, as they are every day, but this Saturday, April 18, the first 100 healthcare workers and first responders will receive a free meal. The trailers are located at the Grand Plaza Shopping Center at 1203 E. Grand Avenue and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First responders and healthcare workers are encouraged to bring an ID to show when they order their meal.
In addition to these meals, Rep. Paddie will make a matching donation to the Mission Marshall Food Pantry. Those who are in need of assistance can contact Mission Marshall at 903-472-4944 or missionmarshall.org.
"These are difficult times for many in our community. As we continue to ask so many to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many folks have lost their livelihood through no fault of their own. I am making this donation to Mission Marshall to help them continue to serve our neighbors," said Rep. Paddie. "I am also pleased to provide a hot meal for law enforcement, fire fighters, doctors, nurses, and so many more who are working diligently to keep us all safe and healthy as we make our way through these difficult times. While this is just a small token of our community's appreciation, it is one way that we can say thank you for all that you do for us day in and day out."