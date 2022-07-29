Eleven people were arrested Thursday after the Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department conducted an arrest operation in Marshall and Harrison County.
According to Marshall police, the arrests stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street, as well as other shootings in Marshall.
This combined effort led to the arrest of those 11 individuals with 40 combined charges. Additionally, one search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and resulted in the seizure of marijuana, MDMA, THC, crack-cocaine, various types of pills and four firearms.
“The Marshall Police Department is working with all of our resources to address the senseless and reckless shootings which have occurred. We are thankful for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force in partnering with us to bring those responsible for this violence to justice and making our community safer," said Chief Cliff Carruth.
Markel Kyre May, 18, of Marshall was charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity and bond forfeiture/engaging in organized criminal activity.
Gregory Dewayne Worth Jr., 25, of Marshall was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Christopher O’Neal George Jr., 17, of Marshall was charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity and riot participation.
Ryan Louis Patterson, 34, of Marshall was charged with assault causing bodily injury family member, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest vehicle, assault on peace officer and bond forfeiture/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28 of Marshall, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring two between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and five traffic warrants.
Eric Dray Booker, 28 of Marshall was arrested on a traffic warrant.
Derrick Lamont Bennett, 34 of Marshall was charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and two class c offenses.
Robert Lewis Bennett, 45 of Marshall was charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, a class c offense and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Kendra Monae Hurd, 29, of Marshall was charged with five class c offenses.
Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 20, of Marshall was charged with credit/debit card abuse and burglary of vehicle.
Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall was charged with a class c offense.