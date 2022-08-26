Downtown Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Performance Center was packed to the rafters on Thursday as Texas State Technical College in Marshall celebrated one of its largest graduating classes in recent years with its 2022 summer commencement ceremony.
TSTC Marshall Provost Bart Day said not only was the graduating class one of the largest, the crowd of family and friends who showed up to support them on Thursday were pretty large as well.
“This is the largest crowd I’ve ever seen here to support our graduates,” Day said. “And this is the largest graduating class in recent memory, with more than 130 graduates from this summer.”
In addition to the family, friends and TSTC faculty and staff that showed up to show their congratulations to the graduates, several East Texas industry leaders and representatives also showed up on Thursday to join in the celebration.
Representatives from Eastman Chemical Company, Aaon Coil, Komatsu, AEP/Swepco and more were on hand at the ceremony.
Graduates from this summer’s 2022 graduating class have already secured jobs at companies like Tesla, SpaceX, Eastman, Encore, Komatsu, AEP/Swepco, Aaon Coil and many more companies.
Since 1965, TSTC has added more than 100,000 graduates to the workforce — graduates like Joshua Harrison from Linden, who celebrated earning his electrical lineman’s certification in just one year’s time on Thursday.
“I just wanted something different,” Harrison said. “I also have a family member who graduated from TSTC Marshall’s electrical lineman’s program. There are some good careers out here for us, and I’m looking to get on with either Bowie Cass Co-op or Mastec.”
Welding Technology graduate Christopher Tucker was surprised by Day on Thursday when he was awarded the inaugural Provost’s Outstanding Achievement Award after being nominated by TSTC faculty.
“To quote the faculty who nominated this student, this young man has performed in an outstanding manner, both in the lab environment and out,” Day said. “While carrying top notch grades and working full time to support his family, he assisted other students in achieving their dream by hosting study groups, loaning others much needed tools to further their in-class experience and topped off those efforts by playing industry match maker and helping three other students gain significant employment while they too were completing their studies.”