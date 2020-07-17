Harrison County’s number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise Friday with the Texas Department of State Health Services reporting 14 new cases for the county. There were also seven recoveries, Sims said.
County Judge Chad Sims noted four of those was from a long-term care facility.
Sims additionally advised that of the cumulative total of 511 positive cases, 32 have ended in death, 306 have been recoveries and 173 are considered active cases.
"Much of what we are seeing now is community spread. Please avoid crowds and close social gatherings especially indoors. Let's start pushing back these positives and try to get our numbers back down," Sims said during his 4 p.m. update.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:30 p.m., Friday, 249 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,067,620 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 307,572 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 3,735 have resulted in death and 162,191 have recovered, for a total of 141,646 active cases.