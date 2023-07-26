Investigators from the Marshall Police Department were able to identify and arrest two actors in the recent juvenile shooting incident on July 5th involving a 13-year-old male.
Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson, have been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the juvenile shooting incident on July 5th. The charges represent a second-degree felony punishable by a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.
On July 5th at approximately 9:54 p.m., Marshall Police Department Communications received an emergency call regarding a juvenile subject who had been shot at 1706 W. Emory Street. Responding officers discovered a 13-year-old male who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was transported to Christus Good Shepherd emergency room by private vehicle.
Investigators have revealed that the juvenile was outside his residence when a red sedan stopped in front of the home, and a male exited the vehicle’s passenger side. The male asked the juvenile a couple of questions before he began shooting at him and the residence.