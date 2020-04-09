Staff Reports
The COVID-19 virus has caused the Association of Former Students Association and the Harrison County A&M Club to make the decision not to Muster this year and risk anyone being exposed unknowingly. The muster was set for April 21.
In canceling the annual Muster event because of the COVID-19 virus, the Harrison County Aggie Mother’s Club fund raising will suffer greatly because most of their scholarship funds come from raffle ticket sales and silent auction that is held at the Muster.
Anyone who is inclined to make a donation can still help fund scholarships next year. Checks can be made out to the Harrison County Aggie Mother’s Club and mailed to: Amy Faucett 2291 FM 1793 Marshall, TX 75672. Also raffle tickets are still available and information can be found on the club’s facebook page. For more information or any questions call Stuart Agnor at 903-926-1453.