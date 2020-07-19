The city of Marshall, through its Public Works Department, began the annual Street Improvement Program July 15 by installing new asphalt overlay on various city streets with a project pool of 6.63 miles.
The work will consist of cleaning the edge of the roadway, placing a 2” overlay of new asphalt, restriping stop bars and centerlines where appropriate and moving or replacing existing street signs (stop signs, street name signs, etc.). The city will also undertake drainage work in the vicinity of the newly paved roads\streets utilizing in house staff. Expect delays when the paving contractor is working in your area. This project will last approximately 60 days, depending on the weather.
On July 15, the Public Works department installed a new asphalt overlay on Evans Street at a distance of 2700 feet and 700 tons. The following day, staff completed Park Drive with the same length and materials. On July 17, Public Works employees began preparation work on Spring Street with a tentatively scheduled overlay of 2,150 feet July 20.
The 2020 Annual Street Overlay Program will last from July 15 through September 2020 and will include the following streets with lengths.
Adkins Street from Rusk Street to Burleson Street (390 feet)
Amelia Street from Bird Street to North Bishop Street (420 feet)
Annette Street from Lakeview Drive to Beth Ann Drive (1,580 feet)
Beth Ann Drive from Lakeview Drive to US 59 South (2,845 feet)
Corti Street from Marshall Street to Gehlan Street (900 feet)
Dovenna Drive from Esther Street to Beth Ann Drive (960 feet)
Durel Street from East Austin Street to Highway 80 (1,000 feet)
Esther Street from Lakeview Drive to Annette Street (1,200 feet)
Completed — Evans Street from Van Zandt Avenue to Hwy. 154 (2,700 feet)
Forrest Terr. from Bomar Street to South Grove Street (270 feet)
Gehlan Street from Houston Street to Highway 80 (2,630 feet)
George Gregg Street from Center Street to Virginia Street (830 feet)
George Gregg Street from Hawley Street to East Avenue (760 feet)
Hynson Springs Road from North Drive to Ward Street (770 feet)
Lakeview Drive from South Washington to Beth Ann Drive (2,835 feet)
Medill Street from Wilson Street to Bomar Street (720 feet)
Murphey Drive from Garrett Street to Brimm Street (660 feet)
North College Street from Burleson Street to Hwy. 80 (300 feet)
North Fulton Street from Hawley Street to Van Zandt (2,700 feet)
Completed — Park Drive from Van Zandt Avenue to Hwy. 154 (2,700 feet)
Rainey Street from George Gregg Street to North Franklin Street (570 feet)
Ralph Street from Stanley Street to Highbridge Street (1,040 feet)
Rosborough Street from Rusk Street to Burleson Street (400 feet)
North Allen Street from Rusk Street to Hwy. 80 (700 feet)
In progress — Spring Street from Sanford Street to Allen Street (2,150 feet)
Stanley Street from Ralph Street to Herbert Street (270 feet)
Taylor Street from Milam Street to Hynson Springs Road (760 feet)
Water Street from George Gregg Street to North Franklin Street (650 feet)
Wright Street from North Grove Street to North Franklin Street (520 feet)
For more information about this project, contact Eric Powell, PE, City Engineer\Director of Public, at (903) 935-4485.