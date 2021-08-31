The City of Marshall, through its Public Works Department, will be undertaking its annual Street Improvement Program by installing new asphalt overlay on various streets/roads throughout the city.
The work will include the complete reconstruction, paving, striping, and signage upgrades, as necessary, of distressed city roadways.
The work has begun and will last approximately two months, ending around the end of Oct.
Community members can expect delays when crews are working on their roadway. Please see the attached “Project Startup Notice” for additional information regarding the 2021 Street Improvement Program.
The work includes about six miles of streets planned for repairs with final scope of work to be determined based on bid prices and available funding.
The city of Marshall has listed 27 separate stretches of road planned for repair, with work already completed on three of those sections.
Completed work includes completed repaving of Lake View Drive, as well as completed reconstruction of Poplar and Louisiana Streets.
More information on the ongoing project will be updated through the Marshall News Messenger.